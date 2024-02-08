Check out BreakingT’s newest UNC t-shirts celebrating the win over Duke

Let’s address the elephant in the room first: yes, UNC lost against Clemson prior to the released of this announcement, so perhaps some of you don’t find these offerings to be quite as sweet as they would’ve been earlier this week. You know what, though? The win over Duke still happened, the Tar Heels are still in first place in the ACC, and things are going to go much better this weekend against Miami, right? Now then, since we got that out of the way, let’s talk about the newest offerings from our friends over at BreakingT!

Last Saturday’s game was one of the biggest flexes we’ve seen from the Tar Heels against the Blue Devils in quite a while. The last time Duke was out of sorts to that degree was the Zion Williamson season when he broke his shoe in the opening minute of the game in Cameron. The difference is that this year’s Blue Devils team was completely healthy, but they had no answers for a dominant Armando Bacot, an aggressive Harrison Ingram, and despite their best efforts to shut him down, a deadly RJ Davis. It is always a great night when the Heels beat Duke, but doing so after what happened last season made it that much sweeter.

While all three of these shirts are awesome, we need to talk about the best shirt in the release. The Armando Bacot “Too Small” t-shirt may be one of the best things I’ve ever seen, especially when you zoom in to see that “Durham” is written under his hand. Easily the most memorable part of the win over Duke was Bacot beating Kyle Filipowski in the post and the entire Tar Heel roster letting Filipowski know that he’s too small. It was a moment that truly reflected the intensity, and in some ways the disrespect, of the rivalry.

