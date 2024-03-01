UNC vs. NC State: Three Things to Watch

Carolina had another extended break to prepare for NC State. Last week, the Heels finally had their midweek bye, and this week they played on Monday night. UNC survived a category 3 (for 14-30 Miami 3PT shooting) hurricane and got to laugh as the Wolfpack likely watched their NCAA tournament hopes take repeated tomahawk chops at Florida State.

NC State is in disarray and Kevin Keatts is on thin ice. Will the Wolfpack have enough fight to get a Quad 1 win in Chapel Hill? It may be a JoJo game for State—too little too late—but these are young men with pride... and hatred for UNC.

Big Man Battle

There may have been an expectation of a King Kong vs. Godzilla type battle in the paint on Saturday. Two monsters who can bump hard going head-to-head for the last time.

Except both participants are in a bit of a rut.

Armando Bacot was the king of monsters against Virginia Tech, but has failed to impose himself offensively for the last two games, scoring 10 at Virginia, and just 5 points against Miami (2-4 FG, 1-6 FT!!!).

DJ Burns had an even worse mid-week performance, scoring zero American basketball points in an absolute must-win game against Florida State. He paired that with zero rebounds as well. Unacceptable for a man of his talent and importance to the team. It was a curious performance, as he had scored in the double-digits five games in a row prior.

Expect that both of these big men will come out swinging, and whoever gives their team a bigger lift will likely tilt the contest in their favor.

Who else besides RJ?

Watching RJ Davis score a career-high (and Dean Dome record) 42 points was awesome.

Seeing him shoot 7-11 from three was awesome.

You know what wasn’t awesome? Watching Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan combine to shoot just 2-14 from three.

Against lesser teams, Carolina can survive with these two shooting poorly. But with Duke and the NCAA tournament right around the corner, they really need to start cresting at the same time. Fortunately, they still do plenty of other things well to help the team. They’re both plus defensive players and Ingram is a rebounding menace. But the time is now for them to start putting the long shot in the hoop at the same time.

To put things in perspective, NC State’s trio of DJ Horne, Casey Morsell, and Jayden Taylor were a combined 9-17 from three (53%). If they shoot like that at volume on Saturday, and UNC has another misfiring adventure, NC State could secure an upset where Miami failed to.

How bad can things get?

Mentally prepare yourself for seeing Kevin Keatts at the Dean Dome for the last time. At least as NC State’s coach.

Patience is running thin over in Raleigh. NC State’s loss to Florida State likely was the final nail in the coffin of their at-large bid dreams, and when that coffin is already being lowered into the ground, you get a sense of where expectations are.

But it can still get worse for the Wolfpack. If you didn’t get a slight chill down your spine when Hubert Davis spoke with Jones Angell after Carolina’s win over Miami, you weren’t paying close enough attention. Coach Davis was NOT happy with how UNC performed and how they needed every single one of RJ Davis’s 42 points to overcome a shorthanded Hurricanes team.

You know who else wasn’t happy? Roy Williams when Miami didn’t miss two free throws in a row, giving UNC fans free Crumbl Cookies:

Free cookies on the line? Roy Williams gets pic.twitter.com/rB0gCkPZDE — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 27, 2024

In all seriousness, Hubert Davis will be concerned that UNC has struggled to put teams away. Carolina was up 10 against Virginia with 3:30 left in the game, and were only up 5 with 1:04 remaining. Free throws got the final margin back up to 10. Miami hit a 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining to close within two points. The only jeopardy Coach Davis wants to struggle with is seeing if the Biscuit Boys can crack 100 in a blowout.

NC State just isn’t that good this season. Duke, imbued with the healing factor of Wolverine, is getting hot at the right time and the Tar Heels need to match their quality with a rematch right around the corner. The ACC regular season championship could well be on the line.