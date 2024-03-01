UNC Baseball: Midweek Recap and Weekend of 3/1

After a one-run loss on Sunday to drop the series against ECU, the North Carolina Tar Heels bounced back with two mid-week wins.

Carolina hosts Princeton this weekend in Chapel Hill and will look to win the last weekend series before conference play.

UNC Baseball Upcoming Schedule Date Time Opponent Date Time Opponent 3/1/2024 4:00 PM vs. Princeton 3/2/2024 12:00 PM vs. Princeton 3/3/2024 12:00 PM vs. Princeton

Below are the current rankings for UNC:

D1Baseball.com: 17 (-2)

Baseball America: 17 (-2)

NCBWA: 16 (-2)

USA Today Coaches Poll: 17 (-2)

Perfect Game: 17 (-4)

The Tar Heels started on time Tuesday night and did not look back. In the bottom of the first, the first three batters reached base. Right fielder Anthony Donofrio doubled to right to bring three runners home; two batted in, and Casey Cook on a fielding error. Then, while Donofrio was heading to third, an error by VCU’s catcher allowed him to score.

In the third, Gavin Gallaher scored on a fielder’s choice.

In the fifth, Cook drove in Vance Honeycutt on a triple, and later in the inning, Alberto Osuna had an RBI single, extending the UNC lead to 8-0.

Even with this offensive explosion to start the game, the storyline of Tuesday evening was freshman righty Jason DeCaro. DeCaro sat down 14 Rams batters in order. VCU’s first base runner came off a walk with two outs in the fifth.

DeCaro’s no-hit bid ended in the top of the sixth, and an RBI single in the same inning ended the shutout.

DeCaro completed six innings of work, allowing just one run, three hits, and one walk. He threw 95 pitches and struck out three. VCU managed one more run in the eighth and the final score was 8-2.

DeCaro now has two wins in two collegiate starts.

On Wednesday afternoon, Carolina returned to action against Longwood. After a scoreless first inning, the Lancers got on the board in the top of the second off a wild pitch.

Osuna evened the ballgame quickly, though, with a solo shot to left in the bottom half of the second.

Berto drops the hammer and ties the score!



Carolina 1, Longwood 1 (E2) pic.twitter.com/vA8ldfS0oJ — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) February 28, 2024

In the third, UNC scored enough runs to go the distance. Donofrio drove in two runs with a double to right-center, and then Osuna pushed Donofrio in off a double of his own.

Donofrio busts it out of the box for a two-run double putting us on top!



Carolina 4, Longwood 1 (E3) pic.twitter.com/1mdEBkUSz9 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) February 28, 2024

After a scoreless fourth, the Tar Heels loaded the bases in the fifth, and a Donofrio walk brought in the fifth run for UNC. Two batters later, Cook scored on a wild pitch.

Catcher Luke Stevenson finished a four-run inning with a single that plated two.

LUUUUUUUKE! Stevenson drives home two runs with a base hit to center to put us up by seven!!



Carolina 8, Longwood 1 (B5) pic.twitter.com/tDM223L4TN — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) February 28, 2024

Some Carolina miscues allowed Longwood to score two unearned runs in the seventh. However, these would be the final runs scored by the Lancers.

Osuna started the bottom of the seventh with his second solo home run of the evening. After Gallaher walked and then stole second, Stevenson drove him in on a hit through the ride side.

Alex Madera earned an RBI off a fielder’s choice, and then former Longwood player Eliot Dix scored off a wild pitch for the eventual final margin of 12-3.

Matthew Matthijs earned his third win of the season, and four other Tar Heel pitchers appeared on the bump.

Princeton (1-2) is making its second consecutive weekend trip to North Carolina, after a trip to Wilmington last weekend to take on UNCW. The Tigers lost their season opener 14-1, but won the Saturday matinee 2-1. Princeton lost the series-deciding game on Sunday 5-3.

Last season, the Tigers were one of the most improved teams in the NCAA. Princeton had 17 more victories in 2023 than in 2022, the largest improvement in Division I. Despite finishing the 2023 season just a game over .500, the Tigers advanced to the Ivy League Tournament Championship.

Princeton returns 2023 First-Team All-Ivy selection Tom Chmielewski, a senior left-handed pitcher. Three members of the 2023 Second-Team All-Ivy team in Kyle Vinci, Matt Scannell, and Caden Shapiro also return for the Tigers.

Princeton was selected fourth of eight Ivy League teams in the preseason poll.

For Carolina, below are the scheduled starters:

Folger Boaz - LHP - Freshman

Shea Sprague - LHP - Junior

Jason DeCaro - RHP - Freshman

Below are the individual leaders for UNC:

Batting (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .441 - Casey Cook

Slugging percentage: .853 - Alberto Osuna

Home runs: 5 - Vance Honeycutt, Alberto Osuna

RBI: 13 - Alberto Osuna

Hits: 15 - Casey Cook

Runs: 15 - Vance Honeycutt

On-base percentage: .558 - Casey Cook

Stolen bases: 3 - Vance Honeycutt, Jackson Van De Brake, Alex Madera, Anthony Donofrio

Pitching (minimum 1 IP/G):