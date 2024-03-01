UNC Basketball: The case for RJ Davis to win National Player of the Year

North Carolina last had a National Player of the Year in Tyler Hansbrough (2007-08). As much as fans want to convince themselves each preseason, Naismith Award candidates don’t just cycle through annually. Just this year, Armando Bacot was expected to be amongst the frontrunners, and even though he was named to the NPOY Midseason Watch Team, he is out of the picture in terms of taking home this award.

RJ Davis, though, is quite the opposite. He is right in the mix—and likely in the top 2—for this year’s Naismith Trophy. Personally, I’m not sure how you could’ve watched his 42-point outburst against Miami and argue he is undeserving of hoisting the most decorated award in college basketball. Some presume that Zach Edey is a shoo-in, but I’m here to state my case for RJ because I don’t think enough people really appreciate how historic he has been in his senior campaign.

The guard from White Plains, NY, is averaging 21.7 points; the sixth-best in the country. He has tallied performances of 30, 36, and a career-high 42 on Monday. He has led the Tar Heels in scoring in 18 of their 28 games, including 11 of 17 ACC matchups. RJ’s value to North Carolina’s success is irreplaceable. He also averages 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds, with only 1.6 turnovers per game—efficiency at its finest.

Another vital piece of RJ Davis’s game is his consistency. He doesn’t score high numbers because of an exceptionally high volume. He succeeds because of his 43.1% FG, 41.1% 3pt, and 89.6% FT splits. It’s a night-in and night-out effort from the senior, and his emergence has been the difference between the Tar Heels just being in the mix and being a legit contender.

So, how does he compare nationally?

Zach Edey is a tough comparison, as he averages a double-double and is well on his way to another Big 10 title and No. 1 seed with the Purdue Boilermakers. He’s also 7’4” and 300 lbs. Edey has dominated college basketball like no one else over the last few years, and I’ll be the first to say he deserves his flowers, but let’s not act like RJ isn’t tabbing similar stats from sixteen inches lower.

It’s not Zach Edey’s fault that he’s successful with his height. Still, it sometimes takes away from guys like RJ, Dalton Knecht, and Tyler Kolek, who are scoring at all three levels, facilitating offenses, and doing all of it with a significantly higher degree of difficulty. The Naismith Award is supposed to be given to the most ‘outstanding’ player in college hoops, and I’d argue what RJ Davis has done this year has been way more outstanding and impressive than his competition.

North Carolina’s social media team has recently begun officially promoting RJ Davis for National Player of the Year, and I’m on board. The National Coach of the Year is awarded to the coach with the most success in their respective circumstances. If we consider all the things RJ does so well compared to Zach Edey (who’s 1/2 from 3pt this year), I think the Tar Heel guard has been the best player in the sport.

A handful of players could walk away with the Naismith Trophy, and all would be well-deserved, but my vote is with RJ Davis and recognizing the absolute tear he’s been on in Chapel Hill.

After all, #WhyNot4?