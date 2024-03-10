UNC vs Duke: Player of the Game - Cormac Ryan

When UNC’s two star players both failed to score in double-digits at Duke, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Tar Heels were in deep, deep trouble. Fortunately for Carolina, Cormac Ryan had a career night at Cameron.

Ryan scored a career best (including his previous stops at Stanford and Notre Dame) 31 points against Duke. That volume alone is probably enough to earn him Player of the Game, but let’s look at the manner in which he scored.

He was efficient. 8-12 from the field, 6-8 (!!!) from three, and 9-10 from the free throw line.

He was a tone-setter. Ryan started the game 3-3 from three, and his third trifecta put the Heels up 15-4 in just the fourth minute of the game, forcing Jon Scheyer to call timeout.

He was scrappy. Not content to just score and preen, Ryan was on the floor fighting for loose balls and fighting through tough screens on defense to make Jared McCain earn his buckets.

He was cerebral. After hitting his first three long balls, it would have been easy for Ryan to settle for perimeter shots. You could easily see him going 4-12 from three and calling it an okay night. But Ryan used the early success from downtown to set up his drive. He used it to get some good close looks, one or two that should have been fouls, and plenty of trips to the line—including at the end of the game when he helped ice the win as Duke had to resort to fouling to stop the clock.

Finally, he gave Carolina an edge that they don’t always play with. Look. Cormac Ryan looks like an absolute ass to play against. UNC fans may remember that he was a pest to go up against when he was at Notre Dame. But now that he’s a Tar Heel, you can see how his attitude and playing style give Carolina a sharpness that they don’t always have. And he skirts that fine line between this:

And this:

Everyone relax and please remember that one of the side effects of a horrific knee/ankle/sore injury that almost paralyzed Kyle Filipowski is that now he randomly will trip people. It’s medical science pic.twitter.com/4ALe6O970B — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 10, 2024

Cormac Ryan’s performance last night has put something on tape that all teams in the ACC and NCAA tournament will have to account for. His 3P% for the season 32.4%, but after seeing him torch Duke in a game of such significance, would you be comfortable giving him space? This increased attention will benefit RJ Davis and Armando Bacot moving forward.

Finally, let’s put his performance into its proper historical perspective.

Cormac Ryan's six 3-point FG are tied for the most by a North Carolina player ever against Duke with three other players.



The only other Tar Heel with six 3-pt FG in Cameron Indoor is...



Hubert Davis. — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) March 10, 2024

It’s always nice when you can show your boss that you can hang with the best of them!