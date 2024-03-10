The 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket is set

Last night, the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket was announced. This announcement followed the completion of the final conference basketball games of the season, with the most notable game that needed to be decided being the game between UNC and Duke. The Tar Heels slapped down the Blue Devils in order to secure the #1 seed and are the sole regular season champions.

Here is what the ACC Tournament bracket looks like:

Let’s start with what we’re all here to talk about: the Tar Heels will start their leg of the ACC Tournament Thursday when they take on the winner of the game between Virginia Tech and Florida State. The other teams on their side of the bracket are Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, and Pitt. Out of these teams, Georgia Tech is the only team that the Heels lost to during the regular season.

On the other side of the bracket, #2 Duke will face either NC State, Louisville, or Syracuse on Thursday. They also have Boston College, Miami, Clemson, and Virginia as potential opponents should they advance to the semifinal round. The Championship game will take place Saturday at 8:30pm on ESPN.

The ACC Tournament should be really interesting for the Tar Heels, because really the only team they didn’t beat during the regular season was Georgia Tech. The only other games that the Heels lost during the conference schedule were the runback games against Clemson and Syracuse, so there’s a very real chance that UNC could finally win their first ACC Tournament title since 2016. It is worth noting that—if UNC and Duke both make it to the championship game—historically things have gone pretty poorly for the Tar Heels whenever this situation occurs. Last night solidified that the Heels are a bad matchup for the Blue Devils, but the final 10 minutes also proved that the advantage doesn’t necessarily guarantee success. Who knows if either team even gets that far, but if they do, you were warned.

What do you think about the ACC Tournament bracket? Do you think the Tar Heels have a good chance to win the title? Let us know in the comments below.