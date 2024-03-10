Kyle Filipowski tripping Harrison Ingram is an exercise in intellectual honesty

So many things in life are subjective. We can have different but completely valid opinions about the best place on Franklin Street to grab a drink or the ideal Cookout try, but some things are not up for debate. Kyle Filipowski tripping Harrison Ingram is one of those things.

Kyle Filipowski sticks his leg out and trips Harrison Ingram, then pretends to stomp his shoes and walk it off like he's injured pic.twitter.com/PooO0rQF0c — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) March 10, 2024

It is not up for debate that Filipowski turns his head slightly to see Ingram and then sticks his leg out in an motion that would not be natural for trying to get himself up in order to trip Ingram. It’s blatant, and everyone with the capacity to see can tell that.

The announcers saw it and commented on it in real time. Hubert Davis saw it and immediately ran to Teddy Valentine to ask him to review it. No such review happened, so the dirty move went unpunished in the game. Filipowski was, of course, asked about it after the game, and what he said is ridiculous.

So, they interviewed Filipowski after the game and he said, “My foot slipped.”



I’m not joking. https://t.co/qHrnvDQJ43 pic.twitter.com/INMk6inHLN — NBABeau (@NBABeau) March 10, 2024

This is what we call lying. It’s okay to say so! We have the tape so we do not have to take Kyle Filipowski at his word. Unfortunately, for reasons I don’t understand, some media members took the opportunity to give both sides equal weight when covering what happened.

Did Kyle Filipowski trip Harrison Ingram during the Duke-UNC game? Depends who you ask https://t.co/N5Gsu1m7DH — The News & Observer (@newsobserver) March 10, 2024

No, it does not depend on who you ask if you are dealing in objective truth. Entertaining Filipowski’s denial as anything more than lying is intellectually dishonest.

Did Duke's Kyle Filipowski purposely trip #UNC's Harrison Ingram on Saturday night?



The two players involved offered very different takes after the game about the incident. Story https://t.co/kscYJ31P3H — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) March 10, 2024

Yes, they did offer different takes, but why present them as though they are equally valid? They aren’t and we all know that. Who does it serve to pretend that they are?

Filipowski should be punished for this, but chances are pretty overwhelming that he won’t be. The fact that this is the second Duke player in recent memory to resort to this kind of thing is a pretty big indictment on not punishing Grayson Allen more when he started the trend. That’s how you get here.

Having such a blatant dirty play receive no punishment is really frustrating, but it’s even more frustrating to see the issue painted with some “gotta hear both sides” brush. There is no need to spin someone blatantly not telling the truth into something we have to consider equally.

It’s simply not a matter of opinion.