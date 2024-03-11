UNC Basketball: Stock Report - Week 18

The final week of the regular season is in the books, and the results are everything Carolina fans could wish for; ACC regular season champs, two wins worth celebrating, and newfound momentum heading into postseason play.

The Tar Heels beat the brakes off a Notre Dame team that had steadily improved since early February, and then led Duke wire-to-wire in Durham, displaying dominance and maturity in equal measure. There’s nothing but rising stocks this week, and I think we all know enough about RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram, and now Cormac Ryan, so let’s focus on some of the less heralded squad members that will be needed to win three games in three days.

STOCK UP

Jalen Washington: As the article graphic shows, Jalen Washington was able to corral a tricky Elliot Cadeau pass and dunked all over multiple Duke defenders, but he was used sparingly at Cameron, only playing six minutes. Where Washington made his money last week was in the Notre Dame game.

He was extremely efficient and ever-present against the Irish. He played just 11 minutes, but squeezed five rebounds, a steal, and 10 points into his court time. More important was how he scored.

Washington came to Carolina with a stretch-four reputation. That did not bear fruit his freshman year as he recovered from multiple knee injuries and was working to add weight and gain fitness. He was 0-7 from three for the season. In his sophomore year, he isn’t shooting with volume, but he is hitting his shots with regularity. He was 2-2 from downtown against Notre Dame, taking him to 8-15 on the season — easily the best 3P% on the team — but he’ll need to shoot more to be considered for any honors.

If Washington can squeeze this type of production in limited minutes, he’ll get a chance to spell Bacot in the ACC Tournament. Since the turnarounds are so quick, he may get more minutes on Thursday.

Jae’Lyn Withers: Jae’Lyn and Jalen alternated strong games last week. Jae’Lyn was quiet against Notre Dame, and essential against Duke.

Ill-advised corner three in the first half aside, Withers did a lot of the small things that make him a valuable substitute for the Tar Heels. He has athleticism and bounce that Bacot and Ingram don’t and used his springs to grab eight rebounds (four offensive, four defensive) against the Blue Devils. He scored six points on putbacks, including a lay-up at the first-half buzzer.

Withers has shown that he is a menace on the baseline, lurking for backdoor cuts and uncontested putbacks. If Carolina ever has a night where the shots aren’t falling, Jae’Lyn’s value soars because he can turn some of those misses into points.

Seth Trimble: Last week, Elliot Cadeau had three fouls against Notre Dame and four at Duke. Seth Trimble is going to play.

While still known primarily for his defense (which remains suffocating), Trimble is growing more and more comfortable attacking the rim. He scored six points against the Irish and Blue Devils, and is able to keep Carolina playing at a high tempo, even if he doesn’t move the offense the same way Cadeau does with the pass. Trimble does it off the dribble, and is becoming deadly on turnover breaks, even when he doesn’t hit the shot:

UNC’s defense is tightening up again, and if they’re able to create live turnovers, Trimble needs to go, go, go to help score easy points. Carolina does not want its three games in Washington to turn into a slog, so transition points will be key to lightening the offensive load. Trimble can be a key contributor in that department.

Who do you think will take on a heavier load as the Tar Heels head to the Capital One Center to try and win the ACC Tournament? Will Hubert Davis extend his bench minutes to save legs, or will he stick with his reliable rotation of starters and Seth Trimble? Let us know in the comments!