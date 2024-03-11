UNC Basketball: Fan behavior becomes the focal point instead of an impressive Top-10 win

To say Saturday’s UNC win over Duke in Durham was heated is putting it, um, mildly. It was a game that had the stakes of a share of the ACC regular season championship, included Duke trying to avoid a UNC season sweep, and had their retired coach Mike Krzyzewski scowling in the building. That in the cauldron that is Cameron Indoor Stadium had everyone up to their boiling point.

So when Carolina decided to celebrate on the court after the win, most UNC fans weren’t upset. We all know by now just how ridiculous the students that go to the game are.

If you needed a reminder...

The comment of “Temu version of Hamilton” is just perfect.

The problems started, though, when more information came out after the game. First off there’s the video of just how poorly several students reacted to the Carolina players letting them know who won, along with just how Duke coach Jon Scheyer was reacting while student athletes were facing a dangerous situation.

UNC taunts the Crazies after the win. Crazies give it back in the form of tossed drinks. Scheyer apologizes to senior students. pic.twitter.com/yMej1gJ7Vv — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) March 10, 2024

It would be comical if this weren’t the same coach that just two weeks ago was loudly arguing about how much danger his players were in from the poor security in Winston-Salem. It became a national debate because Kyle Filipkowski ended up hurt from students targeting a player. What a warrior to recover.

Now we have Scheyer completely ignoring water bottles and debris being thrown at players but pleading for the same group of students to accept his apology for the performance of his team. The optics of this are horrible, especially when that same player rightfully cast doubt about just how innocent he was in that court storming incident with how he decided to channel the ghost of Grayson Allen. Our Tanya Anderson had a post exploring that hypocrisy so we don’t need to go into that.

This alone would be a cause to chastise some of the folks in the crowd, but on Sunday more video made the rounds that took this to a completely different level, and also put into perspective a reason why the UNC players may have been a little eager to throw salt in the wound.

Yes you heard what you heard. In case it needed to be made any clearer, in his tease for his story on Cormac Ryan’s performance, Andrew Carter of the News & Observer noted something pretty eye-popping.

RE: the Cormac Ryan story part, too … think this was my 10th Duke-UNC game at Cameron (that may be slightly off). Can’t remember another UNC player who received as much disdain.



And maybe it was just my section. But it was some nasty stuff. Sister, age, heritage all targeted. https://t.co/7AP0MQuU8l — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) March 10, 2024

We have gotten so accustomed to this behavior from Duke students that we can let students yell literal death threats at a player, hurl debris at a team, and just shrug it off as “Oh those silly college kids at Duke.”

Let’s be 100% clear — this should not be allowed, period. If someone had video of Carolina students doing the same to Duke players prior to the first matchup, I would say the exact same thing. There is a line when it comes to rivalry chirping, and this is way over that line. I could not wholeheartedly agree with Adam Lucas more here:

This isn't just about Duke. If you EVER hear someone at the Smith Center doing anything close to this, don't put up with it. Tell them it's not cool. Get security. Whatever. Don't be the people standing next to this guy who, based on this video, stood there and let it occur. — Adam Lucas (@jadamlucas) March 10, 2024

I am surprised no one asked Scheyer about either incident after the game — my guess is folks were too focused on the tripping incident — but while the tripping incident is serious enough to spur a discussion, this is way worse. This gets into fandom, actual player safety, and the line that one toes from trying to get into the head of the competition to becoming a serious threat. Yet we just shrug it off because “Oh, it’s Duke, it’s the atmosphere!”

You can understand why no one with Carolina said anything about it in the immediate aftermath of the game. They won the game and the ACC regular season title. Their game did most of the talking, and enjoying the moment was more important than saying anything about their opponent once the cameras were off. It’s also important to note, not everyone was throwing debris, and obviously not everyone was hurling these horrid comments.

The problem is that somewhere along the way, these students have come to understand this conduct is OK. Without the administration really doing anything about the cheer sheets that went way too personal last year, and with Scheyer more concerned with apologizing to the students while others were throwing items at players whose safety he had been pleading for just two weeks prior, it creates the allusion that anything goes as long as you are a “Cameron Crazy.”

It’s time for Duke to draw a line. It doesn’t even have to be strong, just acknowledging that this behavior isn’t OK from Duke President Vincent Price and Scheyer. You can even pepper it with, “Most are the best fans in college basketball,” but this sort of behavior shouldn’t be allowed and other students should feel comfortable telling someone on site that a student went over the line.

If you really care about player safety as you advocated during the court storming incident, then you shouldn’t be a hypocrite about this situation. Do the right thing, Duke. Call out this abhorrent behavior for what it is and commit to actually protect the student athletes instead of giving it lip service when it’s one of your players.