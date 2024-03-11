UNC’s Hubert Davis named ACC Coach of the Year

On March 9, 2023, the final horn sounded on a 68-59 loss to Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. It was the ending of a season that was a massive disappointment, where the Tar Heels started at number one in the country and finished not even making the NCAA Tournament. The team decided not to go after the NIT, many questions were asked, and there was a lot of unrest in the Tar Heel fanbase.

Exactly one year later, on March 9, 2024, the Tar Heels partied on the floor of Cameron Indoor Stadium, the locker room, the team bus, and Franklin Street as they finished up a 17-3 regular season in the ACC and took down their first sole regular season title since 2019. They took home that title by a solid two games, sweeping the second best team in the conference.

It’s little surprise that the coach responsible for this turnaround can now add another title to his mantle: 2024 ACC Coach of the Year.

Monday, the ACC announced the honor. Davis is the first UNC coach to win the honor since Roy Williams did in the 2011 season.

It’ll be interesting to see if the award generates momentum for Davis to be mentioned as a national coach of the year award winner. It appears unlikely with the feel-good stories in Indiana State, Iowa State, and Houston. Still, the way that Davis took the time for self-reflection after last season with some hard conversations and then completely rebuilt to lead Carolina to the conference crown should at least raise some eyebrows across the country.

The job he did this season was remarkable. A commitment to having one of the best defenses in the country, the way he has made Harrison Ingram’s stock rise, and the emergence of RJ Davis couldn’t have happened without a buy in by the whole team. To get that after last season speaks highly of just what Davis means to these players and to UNC.

Hopefully this will be the first of many accolades coming to the Tar Heels over the next few weeks.