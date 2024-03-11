UNC’s RJ Davis named ACC Player of the Year

UNC senior RJ Davis has been named ACC Player of the Year. It is an award that felt like it was RJ’s to lose down the stretch of the regular season, but no amount of teams throwing the kitchen sink at him defensively could keep him from the conference’s top honor after the year he’s had.

While every player has stepped up at different times when needed this season, a constant all year has been Davis. He has really blossomed in his fourth year at UNC, becoming a shooter that can easily give you 20 or more every night. His 21 points per game were the best in the conference, and his 42% three-point mark was far and away the best of his career. Davis has gotten better every year as a Tar Heel, but this year has been something really special.

It has felt all year that when Carolina really needed a basket, they could rely on RJ to get it for them. He had some massive games — 36 against Wake Forest, and his record-setting 42 against Miami in Chapel Hill among them — but it never really felt like he was forcing it when the shots weren’t falling at the same clip.

RJ will have a decision to make whenever the season comes to an end for the Tar Heels. He could return to Chapel Hill for a fifth year under the COVID rules. With the year he had, it’s safe to say that Carolina fans will welcome him back with open arms if he decides to give it one final go. If that turns out to not be part of his plan, what a pleasure it was to watch him this season.

This Player of the Year award is so deserved, and Davis will get to have his jersey hanging in the Smith Center as a result.