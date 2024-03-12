2024 ACC Men’s Tournament Rooting Guide

With the (undisputed) ACC regular season championship in the bag, it’s time for Carolina to head to the nation’s capital in search of new game. The top priority? A first ACC Tournament championship since 2016, coincidentally in the “then” Verizon Center in Washington DC. A nice side quest in winning three games at the “now” Capital One Center would be securing the fourth #1 seed, should potential rivals continue to drop games.

What path to Saturday night’s final leads to the best chance of success? That depends on match-ups and team health. Let’s take a look at what’s possible and who Tar Heel fans should hope to see in their bracket.

Second Round: The best part of being the #1 seed is definitely getting the early tip-off time. For those planning on calling in sick Thursday, UNC will play at noon against the winner of Wednesday’s 8/9 seed game between Virginia Tech and Florida State.

Carolina has played FSU twice, winning both, but neither without some discomfort. In the first game in Chapel Hill, the Seminoles were up 14 at one point before completely losing their composure at the first sign of a full court press, eventually losing by eight. In the return game in Tallahassee, Florida State led by five at halftime before succumbing 75-68 on the back of 40 combined points from RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau.

UNC only played Virginia Tech once in Chapel Hill, beating the Hokies 96-81. The Heels did not get hurt too badly by Sean Pedulla or Hunter Catoor in that contest, though the returning Tyler Nickel did score 14 points on 6-8 shooting (4-6 from three).

Florida State plays a deeper bench, so the Seminoles figure to be the fresher team. Plus they’ve shot the three-pointer very well against Carolina (combined 21/48 in their two games, 44%), so root for the Hokies.

Quarterfinals: Unless Wake Forest is absolutely taking the piss, they will beat the winner of Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech. So they will take on Pitt on Wednesday afternoon while the Tar Heels perhaps drive to Korea Town in nearby Annandale for some nice BBQ.

Carolina beat Pitt by 13 in Pittsburgh. UNC’s defense was performing well statistically and receiving justified praise, but let’s not forget that Tar Heel hater Blake Hinson (18.8 ppg) only scored 11 points on 4-16 shooting (2-11 from three). I don’t care much to see if he can get back to his baseline average in a rematch.

Wake Forest on the other hand is in an absolute tailspin. After beating Duke and nearly killing Kyle Filipowski, the Demon Deacons looked to be a tournament lock. Instead, they lost three consecutive head-scratchers to ride their Harley right back onto the bubble. They beat Clemson in the regular season finale to stem the bleeding.

Late season swoon aside, Wake Forest is terrible on the road. In ACC play, they were 2-8 away from LJVM Coliseum. Also, in their only head-to-head with UNC in Chapel Hill, a one-point contest at halftime turned into a 21-point skull dragging. RJ Davis showed Hunter Sallis that there are levels to this game, scoring a (then) career-high 36 points on a crisp 14-23 shooting. Root for the Deacs.

Semifinals: Let’s assume Duke and Virginia meet up here for the Friday nightcap.

Watching Virginia play basketball is akin to watching paint dry, only if that paint had been splashed into your eyes and the doctors refuse to provide aid. When UNC went to Charlottesville, the Cavs initially led 2-0 after the first minute, but then never again. Carolina won 54-44, but like many folks have said, that’s like beating a normal team by 25 points.

Virginia went to Duke a week later and got absolutely mollywhopped, 73-48. That’s actually winning by 25. Plus we all know how difficult it is to beat the same team three times in one season. The last time it happened was when Duke beat the 2001-02 UNC team home and away, then in Charlotte.

As much fun as it would be to rub Duke’s nose in it by beating them a third time, it’s probably better to just let them stew for the rest of the season. They’ll surely claim that they’re the ultimate winners because of their incoming class of five-stars. We can just point to the two wins and ACC regular season championship that Carolina won wire-to-wire.

Also worth remembering is that the last ACC Tournament UNC won in 2016 was in Washington DC. In the same arena. Against Virginia. The vibes are good.

Go Hoos!

How do you see the ACC Tournament playing out? Are there different match-ups that you think favor the Tar Heels? Or do you want them to go through the toughest road possible to help make their case for a #1 seed? Let us know in the comments below!