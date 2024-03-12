AP Poll: Week of 3/11

The college basketball regular season is now officially over the books. Over the weekend, the major conference all wrapped up their regular season slates, and we’re now in conference tournament week and just a couple days from Selection Sunday. In the course of last weekend’s action. The North Carolina Tar Heels men checked on major thing off their check list by beating Duke to win the ACC regular season title outright, and sweep the regular season series against their rivals in the process.

As we head towards the NCAA Tournament, let’s take a look at where things stand in the Top 25 rankings this week.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Houston (52 first place votes) UConn (6) Purdue (4) North Carolina Tennessee Arizona Iowa State Creighton Kentucky Marquette Duke Auburn Illinois Baylor South Carolina Kansas Gonzaga Utah State Alabama BYU Saint Mary’s Washington State Nevada Dayton Texas Tech

Where is UNC?

After the ACC title-clinching wins last week, the Tar Heels moved up another couple spots and now sit at #4 in the country. The process the selection committee uses is a it more in depth than what (most) AP voters probably do, but that’s not a bad sign in the race for a #1 seed.

Biggest Winners

UNC got some help in that #1 seed race thanks to Kentucky beating Tennessee. The win obviously helped the Wildcats quite a bit themselves, as UK jumped up six places after beating the Volunteers.

Biggest Losers

San Diego State had the biggest fall of any men’s team this week. They went into last week as #21, but fell out of the rankings and to the unofficial #28 after losing to both Boise State and UNLV.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 6

SEC: 5

Big East: 3

ACC: 2

Big Ten: 2

Mountain West: 2

Pac-12: 2

WCC: 2

Atlantic 10: 1

Marquee Tournaments This Week

Considering this is conference tournament week, there aren’t a lot of high profile matchups set in place. So here’s a look at some of the most intriguing tournaments this week from either a seeding or bubble perspective.

ACC Tournament: March 12-16 in Washington DC - Final is Saturday at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN

Big 12 Tournament: March 12-16 in Kansas City, MO - Final is Saturday at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN

Big East Tournament: March 13-15 in New York City, NY - Final is Saturday at 6:30 PM ET on FOX

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

After going into last week unranked, the Tar Heels took a loss to Miami in their first ACC Tournament game. That didn’t exactly help them from a rankings perspective and they are no longer even in the “Others Receiving Votes” category. They’re still likely to make the NCAA Tournament, but they’ve definitely slid in recent weeks.

Biggest Winners

After going on a run to win the ACC Tournament, Notre Dame vaulted itself up five spots to #9, which is the highest of anyone this week.

Biggest Losers

Iowa came away victorious in an interesting Big Ten Tournament. Also a result of that, both Ohio State and Indiana tied for the biggest drops of the week, each falling three places.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 6

ACC: 5

Big 12: 4

Big Ten: 3

Big East: 2

SEC: 2

MAAC: 1

Mountain West: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Tournaments This Week

Unlike the men, the women held most of the major conference tournament last week. As a result, here’s a list of the tournaments that could result in bid thievery.