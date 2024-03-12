AP Poll: Week of 3/11

The college basketball regular season is now officially over the books. Over the weekend, the major conference all wrapped up their regular season slates, and we’re now in conference tournament week and just a couple days from Selection Sunday. In the course of last weekend’s action. The North Carolina Tar Heels men checked on major thing off their check list by beating Duke to win the ACC regular season title outright, and sweep the regular season series against their rivals in the process.
As we head towards the NCAA Tournament, let’s take a look at where things stand in the Top 25 rankings this week.
Men’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- Houston (52 first place votes)
- UConn (6)
- Purdue (4)
- North Carolina
- Tennessee
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Creighton
- Kentucky
- Marquette
- Duke
- Auburn
- Illinois
- Baylor
- South Carolina
- Kansas
- Gonzaga
- Utah State
- Alabama
- BYU
- Saint Mary’s
- Washington State
- Nevada
- Dayton
- Texas Tech
Where is UNC?
After the ACC title-clinching wins last week, the Tar Heels moved up another couple spots and now sit at #4 in the country. The process the selection committee uses is a it more in depth than what (most) AP voters probably do, but that’s not a bad sign in the race for a #1 seed.
Biggest Winners
UNC got some help in that #1 seed race thanks to Kentucky beating Tennessee. The win obviously helped the Wildcats quite a bit themselves, as UK jumped up six places after beating the Volunteers.
Biggest Losers
San Diego State had the biggest fall of any men’s team this week. They went into last week as #21, but fell out of the rankings and to the unofficial #28 after losing to both Boise State and UNLV.
Conference Breakdown
- Big 12: 6
- SEC: 5
- Big East: 3
- ACC: 2
- Big Ten: 2
- Mountain West: 2
- Pac-12: 2
- WCC: 2
- Atlantic 10: 1
Marquee Tournaments This Week
Considering this is conference tournament week, there aren’t a lot of high profile matchups set in place. So here’s a look at some of the most intriguing tournaments this week from either a seeding or bubble perspective.
- ACC Tournament: March 12-16 in Washington DC - Final is Saturday at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN
- Big 12 Tournament: March 12-16 in Kansas City, MO - Final is Saturday at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN
- Big East Tournament: March 13-15 in New York City, NY - Final is Saturday at 6:30 PM ET on FOX
Women’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- South Carolina (35 first place votes)
- Iowa
- USC
- Stanford
- Texas
- UCLA
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- UConn
- NC State
- Oregon State
- Virginia Tech
- Gonzaga
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Colorado
- Baylor
- Utah
- UNLV
- Syracuse
- Creighton
- Louisville
- Fairfield
Where is UNC?
After going into last week unranked, the Tar Heels took a loss to Miami in their first ACC Tournament game. That didn’t exactly help them from a rankings perspective and they are no longer even in the “Others Receiving Votes” category. They’re still likely to make the NCAA Tournament, but they’ve definitely slid in recent weeks.
Biggest Winners
After going on a run to win the ACC Tournament, Notre Dame vaulted itself up five spots to #9, which is the highest of anyone this week.
Biggest Losers
Iowa came away victorious in an interesting Big Ten Tournament. Also a result of that, both Ohio State and Indiana tied for the biggest drops of the week, each falling three places.
Conference Breakdown
- Pac-12: 6
- ACC: 5
- Big 12: 4
- Big Ten: 3
- Big East: 2
- SEC: 2
- MAAC: 1
- Mountain West: 1
- WCC: 1
Marquee Tournaments This Week
Unlike the men, the women held most of the major conference tournament last week. As a result, here’s a list of the tournaments that could result in bid thievery.
- MAAC Tournament: March 12-16 in Atlantic City, NJ - Final is Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPNU
- Mountain West Tournament: March 12-13 in Las Vegas, NV - Final is Tomorrow at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network
- WCC Tournament: March 12 in Las Vegas, NV - Final is Tonight at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU
Loading comments...