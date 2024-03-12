UNC Basketball: Bracketology ahead of the NCAA Tournament

After a rough stretch in the beginning of February that included losses to Georgia Tech, Clemson, and Syracuse, it seemed like the dreams of UNC earning a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2017 championship season were kaput. Since the Syracuse loss, though, they’ve now won 6 straight games, including road contests against Virginia and Duke, and, combined with timely losses by Tennessee, Arizona, and Iowa State, the dream is alive again. It’s certainly not a sure thing, but it’s more than possible. Here’s a rundown of what we know and what we can infer:

BracketMatrix, a compiler of about 120 bracket predictions that are regularly updated, has UNC and Tennessee in a virtual tie over the fourth #1 seed after Houston, UConn, and Purdue. Tennessee has a slight edge, with 55% of the projections giving them the 1-spot. The teams have pretty identical resumes: UNC’s Strength of Record is 4th in the country and Tennessee’s is 5th; the Heels are 7-4 in Q1 and 6-2 in Q2 while the Vols are 7-6 and 6-1; UNC is 4th in Wins Above Bubble and Tennessee is 5th; Tennessee has more wins against what’s being called Q1A but at the same percentage that the Heels have fared in those games. And of course, the Heels have a head-to-head win against the Volunteers. Most of the advanced metrics systems think Tennessee is the better team; they’re 5th in Kenpom versus UNC’s 8th, but I think UNC has the slightly better resume. Because of that analytics advantage and the continued strength of the national media narrative about the ACC’s weakness compared to the SEC, most of the bracketologists you’ve probably heard of — like Joe Lunardi at ESPN, Jerry Palm at CBS, and Chris Dobbertean at the SB Nation mothership — all have Tennessee holding that #1. Do they mirror the thinking of the actual committee? Who knows? We do know that in the committee’s in-season Top 16 rankings, UNC was 5th, behind Arizona and ahead of Tennessee, and haven’t lost since then while the Wildcats have taken themselves out of #1 contention and Tennessee has its home loss to Kentucky last weekend. Have Tennessee’s wins in that period really been impressive enough to jump a team that hasn’t lost? It’s hard to say. My gut tells me that if UNC wins the ACC Tournament, they lock down that last #1 seed, if they lose to Duke in the final then they’ll have it as long as Tennessee loses in their final or before, and if they lose to any other ACC team then they’re likely ceding it.

The geography of this bracket is pretty weird because of how down the West Coast is this year — Gonzaga is an 8-seed, UCLA is rebuilding in the post-Jaime Jacquez era, and the team primed to take their spot was Arizona, who we’ve already covered. So how do you split up Houston, Purdue, UConn, and UNC/Tennessee into East (Boston), West (Los Angeles), Midwest (Detroit), and South (Dallas)? None of these teams or their fanbases would be happy with a Los Angeles regional, but it’s going to be reality for one of them, and probably the one farthest from any of the regionals, namely Tennessee or UNC. On the 2 line, things get restricted because two likely other #2 seeds, Baylor and Iowa State, can’t be placed in the same region as their conference counterpart, Houston. Assuming Houston headlines the South regional, UNC likely, but not definitely, ends up as their #2 due to geography and that conference restriction, despite Houston being #1 overall in NET and UNC being almost certainly the #5 overall seed in this hypothetical. It’s a good time to remember that seeding is done by geography, then to follow the conference isolation rule in the top 4 seeds, and then trying to snake high odd seeds with low even ones and vice versa, but that scenario isn’t very favorable for the Heels — personally, there’s no team I want UNC to avoid more than Houston. At least Harrison Ingram would get to play in his hometown, I guess. That said, most of the higher-profile bracket predictions I’ve seen have had UNC in the 2 spot in UConn’s East rather than Houston’s South. Given that UConn was the one game this season that felt completely out of UNC’s control from start to finish, maybe it’s an open question what we UNC fans would prefer. Of course, a one-seed would make this all obsolete, right?