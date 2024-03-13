UNC Basketball: Three Things to Watch During the ACC Tournament

The postseason is here, and the party starts in the Chinatown section of Washington, D.C.

The tournament has already started for some teams, but Carolina gets to wait until Thursday to start their hunt for another banner. Winning the ACC regular season was fun, worthy of celebration, but all of that is now behind them. The ACC Tournament is important for multiple reasons, not the least of which is getting the conference’s “official” championship.

So with the action about to tip off let’s check out three things we are looking for in the ACC Tournament.

Motivation

If there’s been one problem for the Tar Heels since the beginning of 2024, it’s been that when they have gone all out and gotten a big win, the following game hasn’t been quite as sharp. Add to that the idea that to win this thing the Tar Heels would have to win three games in three days, and you have the makings of a situation where at least the beginning of the tournament could be rough.

The good news, though, is that all of the conference losses were Tuesday games that followed Saturday games. In those instances, the Tar Heels had to almost spin on a dime and refocus immediately, and each time it bit them. Now, though, they’ve had some time to actually soak in and enjoy a huge win, and then a few days to practice and take an easy road trip.

So, does this group of Tar Heels—a bunch of whom are making their last appearance at this event—want to leave one more mark and add another note to the banner that will hang for the regular season championship? Or are they more focused on just staying healthy and going through the motions until the real tournament starts next week?

NCAA Seeding

Our Tar Heel Blog colleague Akil Guruparan broke down where Carolina stood in terms of NCAA Bracketology yesterday. The consensus seems to be that the Tar Heels are fighting Tennessee for the final number one seed, as Arizona’s stumble last weekend probably took them out of the running for that top line. Without the number one seed, the Tar Heels seem likely to end up as the two seed in the East, with UConn as the number one.

As Akil mentioned, the brackets are set by geography first. Each team is given its best location geographically, in order of overall seed, then down the list they go from there. That’s why you could see Carolina in Boston, instead of the West’s second seed to a Tennessee one seed. There are a couple of brackets out there that have two Big XII teams as two seeds along with Houston as a one, meaning by process of elimination Carolina would end up as the two-seed in the bracket with Houston as their one seed instead of UConn, but either way, the preference is the one seed—the path is always easier as a top seed.

Right now, the best argument Carolina has for that top seed is the head-to-head win over the Volunteers, and that hasn’t been enough to sway some people into putting the Tar Heels in the conversation. The SEC is just seen as a tougher conference, and Tennessee winning that conference carries more weight (with more Q1 wins) than Carolina’s trip through the ACC. So, Carolina’s best chance to end up as that other one seed is to win the ACC Tournament and hope someone takes down the Vols.

If your inclination is to hope that Carolina at least doesn’t end up as UConn’s number two seed, then root for both Baylor and Iowa State to make the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament, then one of them to give Houston a fight. A lot of this is outside Carolina’s control, but winning the ACC is certainly within it.

Heat Check

Cormac Ryan has been a different beast in the second half of the season, and he is the main reason Carolina has the two big road wins against Virginia and Duke. What’s scary for teams right now is that Ryan looked like something different clicked for him against the Blue Devils, in that if someone is going to come up and face guard him to prevent the three, he has the ability to drive by them, collapse the defense, and at minimum draw some fouls. He attempted more free throws against Duke—ten—than he had in his last four games combined.

Ryan highlights a unique problem teams in the ACC and others will have when trying to defend Carolina—if opponents try to focus too much on the stars RJ Davis and Armando Bacot, the rest of the lineup has gotten comfortable with the weaker defenders on them. The offense is humming when Elliot Cadeau is on the floor, Cormac is seeing the ball go in the basket, and Harrison Ingram is using the space created by all the attention on Bacot to snag boards and get easy jumpers. Will this continue, or will the two UNC returnees try to give one last show in their first ACC Tournament as the one seed? This tournament should give us a clue for the rest of the postseason.