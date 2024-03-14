UNC vs. Florida State: How to watch, channel, streaming, betting odds

The top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels are in Washington DC to take take on Florida State in the ACC Tournament. The Seminoles sent Virginia Tech home yesterday in their 10-point victory, and hope to keep their season alive by taking care of the Tar Heels. On the other side, Carolina is coming off of a win over #11 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and they will be coming into this game off of four days of rest. We’ve seen fresh legs pay off in tournament play, but we’ve also seen teams with current momentum play spoiler. We will find out which way the scale tips in a few hours.

The first two meetings between these two teams were a bit closer than Carolina fans would’ve liked them to be. Florida State lost by less than 10 points in both contests, and when taking a look at the second game specifically, the Heels didn’t have their best offensive performance. It’s also worth noting that the Seminoles scored 26 points off of 17 turnovers in that same game, so it’s safe to say that the March edition of the Tar Heels will need to show up if they want to avoid an upset.

For those of you who aren’t in Washington DC for the game, I hope you are all being responsible adults and are working your day jobs with 100% effort ***wink wink***. For the rest of you, here is how you can watch today’s game.