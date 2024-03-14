UNC Basketball: Florida State Game Thread

It’s time for the Tar Heels to see their first action of the ACC Tournament in the first quarterfinal game of the day against Florida State. UNC is, of course, coming off a win against Duke that secured them the top seed in the tournament and gave them the outright regular season title. Florida State beat Virginia Tech on Wednesday to advance to today.

The Seminoles played two close games against the Heels in Chapel Hill and Tallahassee earlier this season. Carolina had a big lead in the game at the Smith Center before FSU stormed back and made it close. UNC came away with the 78-70 win in that one. Carolina struggled a bit on the road but gritted out a tough 75-68 win to cap off a 10-game win streak the last time these teams met.

It’s always an interesting wrinkle to see how rest vs rhythm impacts teams in the tournament. Getting a double-bye means you don’t have to play more than three games in a row to win the tournament, but sometimes the team that advanced comes out hot. We’ll see which one proves to be more beneficial today.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!