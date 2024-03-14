UNC advances to ACC Tournament semifinals with big win over Florida State

UNC certainly came to play in their first ACC Tournament action Thursday afternoon as they easily dispatched Florida State in a 92-67 win. The Tar Heels were a force on the boards and got strong contributions up and down the roster, looking like a team playing some of their best basketball of the season at the right time.

RJ Davis led the team with 18 points and three assists. Cormac Ryan and Armando Bacot weren’t far behind him with 14 points each with Bacot picking up another double-double. Seth Trimble was excellent off the bench, scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds. He also treated us to this dunk:

SETH TRIMBLE pic.twitter.com/ZzIZvB8cYk — Tar Heel Tapes (@TarHeelTapes) March 14, 2024

Four players were in double figures and Harrison Ingram was nearly there with ninElliot Cadeau was really good in his first ACC Tournament action. The freshman had eight points and six assists to just two turnovers. It has become clear that the offense looks much better when Cadeau is on the floor, and he showed exactly why with his play today. Thanks in part to the fact that Hubert Davis was able to clear his bench late with the game safely in hand, 11 different Tar Heels scored.

Florida State led the game 16-15 with 10 minutes left in the first half. From there, it was absolutely all Tar Heels. Carolina put healthy distance between them and never looked back after holding a 16-point lead at halftime. There was no Duke hangover to be found this time.

Rebounding was incredibly lopsided with Florida State not making it into double figures on the boards until roughly 10 minutes left in the game. The final tally was an ugly 48-22 advantage for Carolina with a 17-7 margin on the offensive glass. UNC was also able to turn Florida State turnovers into points at a higher clip. The Heels turned the ball over one more time than the Seminoles did, but UNC held a 23-15 advantage in points off turnovers.

The team that we saw today was a team firing on all cylinders. It’s the best time of year to play your best basketball, and UNC has shown us that they are capable of great things if they play well.

Carolina will await the winner of Pitt/Wake Forest for the semifinal game tomorrow night.