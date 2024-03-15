UNC vs. Florida State - Player of the Game: Elliot Cadeau

On Thursday afternoon, North Carolina got off to a perfect start for a multiple straight days with a game scenario. While Florida State hung close for a bit, the Tar Heels went on a run near the end of the first half, took a 16-point lead into the break, and never really looked back from there, eventually winning 92-67.

From the six minute mark of the first half to halfway through the second half, UNC outscored FSU 48-25, ensuring that they could get a decent amount of rest ahead of tomorrow’s semifinals. Pretty much everybody contributed something in that time, and really you could make a case for a bunch of different people for player of the game. However when watching and thinking back about this game, there’s one person in particular who was seemingly all over the court.

Elliot Cadeau was involved in so much of what Carolina did well in this game, whether it be dishing out assists or taking charges. He filled up the stat sheet all over the place, finishing with eight points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals, and a block, while finishing with a +22 plus/minus.

That’s also only the stuff that gets marked down in the box score. Especially in the first half, Cadeau was flying all around the court, diving, and just generally making plays. He was a big part of the reason that UNC were able to put up 26 fastbreak points on the day. You could certainly argue that other people had better stat lines, but it’s hard to say that anyone stood out more than Cadeau.

As mentioned, there’s several other players that could just as easily get some POTG praise. RJ Davis led UNC in scoring, going for 18 points. Armando Bacot put up a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He and Harrison Ingram, who also put up 10 boards, combined to nearly outrebound Florida State on their own. Cormac Ryan scored 14 points and knocked down three more threes, and was a big part of UNC stretching out their lead at the start of the second half. Seth Trimble added 12 points, including a very nasty dunk.

Between going up big and getting the starters out and playing in the early game, and now not having to play until later tonight, UNC definitely got a nice little rest advantage ahead of the semifinals. For that, they have a number of players to thank, including Elliot Cadeau.