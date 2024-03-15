UNC vs. Florida State: Three Things Learned

UNC has only won the ACC Tournament twice since 2008, the last time being 8 years ago in 2016. Those teams were great. This one feels like it’s maybe inching toward that greatness? Let’s look at three things we learned in the Tar Heels’ quarterfinal conquering of the Seminoles.

The team figured out a way to overcome the pre-Duke/post-Duke victory demon

Before the first game against Duke, Carolina seemed to be looking ahead when they let their guard down versus Georgia Tech, dropping the contest in Atlanta 74-73. And while they went on to take Duke down in fantastic fashion a few days later, they proceeded to sandwich that outstanding accomplishment with an apparent emotional hangover and another L to Clemson by four in Chapel Hill.

For this reason, the home game against Notre Dame prior to taking on the Blue Devils again was more worrisome than it should have been. However, the Tar Heels came in poised and focused, blowing out the Irish 84-51. Lest you have forgotten, UNC then went into crazy Cameron with a 72%-28% deficit in ESPN’s analytic prediction as a 5.5 point underdog. The result was a glorious 84-79 Carolina win.

It was as exhilarating of a triumph as the first if not more so. Would the follow-up contest against a tough Florida State team expose the assured adrenaline drop?

Ice and gumballs be damned. These Heels appear to be able to take anything thrown at them. After an understandably slow start, UNC decisively demolished Florida State 92-67.

Elliot Cadeau is the latest to fully buy-in to the high energy Harrison/Cormac mentality

Enough cannot be said about the extent to which Hubert Davis hit the transfer portal jackpot this past offseason. Harrison Ingram, Cormac Ryan, and Jae’Lyn Withers are all great defenders (and a huge reason why UNC is the fifth-ranked defense on KenPom) and they are all accurate if not streaky shooters. But their biggest contribution to this team is the intensity they bring every time they step on the floor.

Against Florida State, the newest disciple broke out. Elliot Cadeau sold out for every loose ball with the viciousness of a honey badger, diving relentlessly just to salvage one more possession to the point where at halftime he had to change his torn, bloody compression pants (or “leggings” as Shulman and Bilas like to call them).

That kind of energy and effort drains the will out of an opponent. Cadeau’s stat line may read eight points, six assists, four rebounds, and three steals — which is impressive in its own right — but there is no column in the box score for hustle. Dude is serious with his level of energy, pride, passion, and exertion and it has a direct effect on this team’s success. I absolutely love watching this kid play.

This bench depth is real

There has been discussion all season about Hubert’s bench usage. No matter how much it appeared he was willing to try leaning on the bench, there was always that sinking suspicion that at any point the Iron Five would return. Now that seems like it may no longer be a concern.

In this game, the combination of Seth Trimble and the two J’s (J-Wash & J-Wit — yeah I know, I’m working on it) not only avoided a drop-off from the starters, they provided such solid production that the stars getting a rest was hardly even noticed.

Jae’Lyn Withers followed up his eight rebounds in 11 minutes performance versus Duke, including some timely putback buckets, with six points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes against Florida State.

Jalen Washington made several great plays on both sides of the ball and is inspiring confidence that Armando’s moving on next season may not be as detrimental as previously feared.

Seth Trimble’s confidence continues to grow and it’s a beautiful thing. With 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes played, the defensive master lock took what the game allowed him and capitalized repeatedly, even going 4-4 from the free throw line. We knew he was capable throwing down dunks from his high school highlights and it’s been highly anticipated all season as he rose up only to lay it in. Today, the poster happened.

Next up is Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers in the semifinals. Also, anyone know what Duke is doing tomorrow? Because it’s not playing basketball.

As Cadeau said in his postgame interview, I mean, man, “we’re really good.” I believe him.