UNC vs. Pitt: How to watch, channel, streaming, betting odds

The Tar Heels couldn’t have asked for a better start to the ACC Tournament yesterday afternoon against Florida State. Despite things being close early in the game, the Heels blew the door open near the end of the first half and didn’t look back. The Seminoles simply got outworked all afternoon, and now UNC will take on Pitt in the semifinals later tonight. Should the Tar Heels move on, they will face the winner of the NC State/Virginia game in the ACC championship game.

This will likely be a much harder game for the Tar Heels purely based off of the fact that the Panthers love a good beat-’em-up game. We all know by now that this is one of the toughest UNC teams in recent memory, but that kind of play is very prevalent in Pitt’s DNA as well. One important note is that Panther star forward Blake Hinson played pretty poorly against the Heels in their first game thanks to a really good defensive performance. Hubert Davis’ squad will likely have to have a similar performance if they want to move on to the ACC championship game, because as we all know: there’s nothing more dangerous than a team with noting to lose, especially an aggressive team like Pitt.

If you were unable to speed to DC now that the weekend has arrived, here is how you can watch/listen to tonight’s game.