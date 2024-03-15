UNC Basketball: Pitt Game Thread

Top seed UNC takes on Pittsburgh this evening in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament in Washington DC. Carolina easily dealt with Florida State yesterday in order to advance to today while Pitt sent Wake Forest home in their first action of the tournament.

The win over the Seminoles was a balanced attack for the Tar Heels. Scoring was fairly balanced up and down the lineup, and the defense was as elite as they were earlier in the season. That combo is pretty deadly when the Heels can get it all working at the same time.

Pitt got past the Demon Deacons thanks largely in part to Ishmael Leggett dropping a season-high 30 points off the bench. Their leading scorer, Blake Hinson, had 20 as well. The Panthers also did a good job of getting to the free throw line where they scored 20 of their 81 points. That is a big part of Carolina’s game as well, so it’ll be worth watching to see who can execute this better tonight.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!