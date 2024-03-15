UNC advances to ACC Tournament championship after rallying to beat Pitt

UNC punched their ticket to the ACC Tournament championship game with a 72-65 win over Pittsburgh on Friday night. The Tar Heels trailed by two at halftime before tightening up the defense and rallying to outscore the Panthers by nine in the second half.

The entire Carolina offense had a fairly quiet first half. Armando Bacot led the team with seven points, but Pitt hit five first half three-pointers and got 16 points from Carlton Carrington that put them ahead after the first 20 minutes. Blake Hinson and Ishmael Leggett, who combined for 50 points in Pitt’s win over Wake Forest, were held scoreless in the first half, but Carrington did plenty to keep his team in it. When it was all said and done, UNC held Hinson and Leggett to 11 points total for the game.

RJ Davis turned it on in the second half to lead the team with 25 points, including a couple huge threes and some crucial free throws down the stretch. Bacot also had a very strong game with 19 points and 11 rebounds. They were the only Tar Heels in double figures, but Seth Trimble, Jae’Lyn Withers, and Jalen Washington contributed valuable minutes off the bench.

Tonight’s game was quite different than yesterday’s when UNC never trailed. This one was a fight, and the Heels were able to punch back. The Pitt big men worked themselves into foul trouble early, and Carolina was able to limit the opportunity’s of the Panthers’ leading scorer with Hinson shooting 2-12 from the field. They never let things get out of hand in the first half, even when Pitt’s shots were falling and their own were not. That gave them the chance to claw back early on in the second half and put a bit of distance between them. Pitt did go on a run at the end that tied things up, but Carolina was able to put them away for good.

UNC will play the winner of the NC State/Virginia game in the championship game tomorrow night.