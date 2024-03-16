UNC Baseball: Recap and Weekend of 3/15

[Editor’s note: This post was written before last night’s game, but the article has been updated with results as required.]

After a thrilling series finish last weekend and a mid-week, two-game sweep of Rutgers, the North Carolina Tar Heels head south to face Miami.

Carolina has won 11 in a row and improved to 16-2 on the season. [The Tar Heels are now 16-3 on the season after a 14-1 loss to the Hurricanes last night].

Below is the schedule for the weekend in Coral Gables:

UNC Baseball Upcoming Schedule Date Time Opponent Date Time Opponent 3/15/2024 7:00 PM at Miami 3/16/2024 7:00 PM at Miami 3/17/2024 1:00 PM at Miami

Carolina moved up in four of the five national polls, including three spots in the NCBWA poll. Below are the current rankings for UNC:

D1Baseball.com: 15 (+1)

Baseball America: 14 (+2)

NCBWA: 11 (+3)

USA Today Coaches Poll: 13 (+1)

Perfect Game: 16 (-)

On Tuesday night, Rutgers started on time. The Scarlet Knights scored four runs in the top of the first.

The Tar Heels stormed back in the bottom half of the first with three runs off RBIs by Casey Cook, Anthony Donofrio, and Parks Harber.

And we're right back in it!



Donofrio knocks in Cook and Osuna scores on a fielder's choice. It's 4-3 as we head to the 2nd. #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/UAIaibmxdL — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 12, 2024

Rutgers took their 4-3 lead into the bottom of the fourth when a two-out rally by Vance Honeycutt and Cook led to a RBI single to right.

Cook with his second RBI of the night and we're tied up!



Heading to the 5th, it's 4-4. #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/qAkqZay7Ad — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 12, 2024

Carolina took the lead in the fifth on a RBI single up the middle by Colby Wilkerson.

Rutgers responded in the sixth to tie the game, then retook the lead in the seventh.

UNC tied the game in the bottom half of the seventh with a Honeycutt sac fly and took a two-run lead with two RBIs from a Cook double to center.

Let. Him. COOK!



We lead 8-6 as we head to the 8th. #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/qTP3c2B4nv — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 13, 2024

The Tar Heels put the game out of reach in the eighth. Wilkerson started the scoring that inning with a sacrifice fly to center. Gavin Gallaher and Honeycutt each added RBIs, then Cook finished off his career evening with a two-RBI double to left.

Cook’s fifth and six RBIs pushed the Carolina lead to 13-6. Rutgers managed one run in the ninth, but UNC retired the next two batters to win the game.

Cook had a career-high six RBIs, and Honeycutt and Wilkerson each had a pair of RBIs.

Casey Cook wielded a big stick and drove in a career-high 6️⃣ runs including the game-winners. pic.twitter.com/YDXNZfeQkS — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 13, 2024

Aidan Haugh shone on the mound in three innings of relief work. The righty allowed just one hit and two walks while not allowing a run.

In the second game against Rutgers on Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers started with a run in the top of the first, but Carolina doubled them up in the bottom half with RBIs from Parks Harber and Alberto Osuna.

It didn't take long for us to tie the game.



Parks Harber delivers a run-scoring double. pic.twitter.com/S1ev3flqL7 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 13, 2024

After a scoreless second, Rutgers tied the game on a throwing error by UNC.

In the fourth, Gallaher retook the lead after scoring off a wild pitch.

We've got the lead back as Gallaher sprints home on a wild pitch.



Carolina 3, Rutgers 2 (B4) pic.twitter.com/gSAsFeRyig — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 13, 2024

Later in the inning, Alex Madera plated Parker Haskin on a sac fly.

In the fifth, Osuna earned his second RBI of the game with a double to left.

Osuna drives home his second run of the game with a double down the left field line to extend our lead.



Carolina 5, Rutgers 2 (B5) pic.twitter.com/2gztRxIUoD — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 13, 2024

The Scarlet Knights got one in the sixth, but UNC answered in the bottom half with two runs off two wild pitches.

Rutgers rallied in the seventh with three runs to narrow the Carolina lead to 7-6.

Luke Stevenson made the most of his pinch hit appearance in the bottom of the eighth. His two-run home run would be the eventual difference maker in the game.

BUH-BYE BASEBALL!!



Luke Stevenson crushes a pinch-hit two-run homer in the eighth.



Carolina 9, Rutgers 6 (B8) pic.twitter.com/0ku4mU14P6 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 13, 2024

Rutgers hit a homer in the ninth, but their rally fell short and UNC won 9-8.

Last weekend, Miami (9-7, 2-1) won their opening ACC series against Virginia. However, the Hurricanes fell on Tuesday night to Florida Atlantic.

The upset victory over ranked Virginia, then a loss to an up-and-coming FAU team, leaves us wondering about this Miami team.

Despite the questions, the biggest note on the scouting report this week is sophomore designated hitter and sometimes left fielder Blake Cyr.

Cyr is the current ACC Player of the Week because of his performances against Virginia. He had three home runs versus UVA, including a grand slam to complete Miami’s nine-run deficient in that game, the program’s largest comeback since 1992.

Daniel Cuvet is on the fast track to win ACC Freshman of the Year. The third baseman has started all 16 games, and finds himself in the top ten of the ACC in many categories. He ranks first in OPS (1.487), second in home runs and slugging percentage (9, .955), third in hits (30), fifth in RBIs (26), sixth in batting average (.455), and eighth in runs scored (23).

Not far behind him is sophomore first baseman Jason Torres. In the conference, he ranks fourth in hits (30), tied for sixth in home runs (7), seventh in batting average (.441), and 10th in slugging percentage and OPS (.824, 1.318).

Junior right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl is tied for third in the ACC with 23.1 innings pitched. Two of Miami’s usual starters rank in the top ten of strikeouts among conference pitchers. Herick Hernandez ranks third with 33 strikeouts, while Rafe Schlesinger is tied for seventh with 28 Ks.

Below are the individual leaders for UNC:

Batting (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .403 - Casey Cook

Slugging percentage: .738 - Alberto Osuna

Home runs: 6 - Vance Honeycutt

RBI: 30 - Casey Cook (2nd in ACC)

Hits: 29 - Casey Cook (5th in ACC)

Runs: 25 - Vance Honeycutt (3rd in ACC)

On-base percentage: .494 - Casey Cook

Stolen bases: 12 - Vance Honeycutt

Pitching (minimum 1 IP/G):