Sam Howell traded to Seattle

Sam Howell is headed to Seattle. The Washington Commanders traded the former Tar Heel quarterback to the Seahawks, along with a 2024 fourth-round pick (102 overall) and a 2024 sixth-round pick (179) in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick (78) and a fifth-round pick (152).

Howell moves to the Pacific Northwest and will compete with incumbent starter Geno Smith.

It was a wildly inconsistent 2023-24 in Washington for Howell. He finished the season with 21 touchdown passes against 21 interceptions, and would vacillate between heroic performances (299 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in a Week 2 win at Denver) and complete disasters (four interceptions and nine sacks in a Week 3 loss against Buffalo). He finished the season with a 4-13 record, and his head coach and champion Ron Rivera was fired.

Howell showed a lot of the same traits that simultaneously delighted and frustrated UNC fans, flashing dazzling touch on his passes (particularly deep balls) and showing extreme toughness running the ball, while still taking far too many sacks. Howell led the NFL in sacks taken last season with 65, narrowly beating out Bryce Young with 62. For perspective, third place was Baker Mayfield with 48.

Geno Smith came down to earth a bit in 2023 after a marvelous rebound season in 2022. He saw significant decreases in completions, passing yards, touchdowns (down from 32 to 20), and QBR (100.8 to 92.1). If there was ever a situation where Sam Howell could get to training camp and have a legitimate shot at winning the starting job, it’s in Seattle.

Coincidentally, this move makes Washington an even hotter landing spot for Drake Maye in this April’s NFL Draft. If new head coach Dan Quinn wanted to hold on to Sam Howell, there’s a universe where Washington could have traded the #2 pick to any number of quarterback-hungry teams for a haul of picks.

It’s generally assumed that Chicago will draft Caleb Williams from USC, but Washington could opt to draft someone like LSU’s Jayden Daniels, which would drop Maye (surely) no further than #3 to New England, who just dealt Mac Jones to Jacksonville—but fully expect him to be an Uber Eats driver within a year.

Tar Heel Blog will have more NFL Draft coverage, as UNC looks to have several other players besides Drake Maye selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, beginning on April 25th.