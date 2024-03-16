UNC vs. Pitt: Three Things Learned

North Carolina secured their 27th win on Friday night with a 72-65 victory over the No. 4 seed Pittsburgh Panthers. That’s now 2-0 in the ACC Tournament for the top-seeded Tar Heels, and they will face NC State in the championship on Saturday. North Carolina hasn’t won a conference title since 2016, but this victory gets them one step closer to sweeping the ACC accolades. This back-and-forth battle left the Heels trailing at halftime, but RJ Davis and North Carolina proved to be too much for the pesky Panthers.

Here are three things we learned in this most recent W.

It’s all business in Washington.

The Tar Heels entered their opening matchup on Thursday after a beatdown of Duke in Cameron Indoor. Hubert Davis was named ACC Coach of the Year, and RJ Davis was named ACC Player of the Year. Many others also received all-conference honors. For a tournament that is typically in their home state, North Carolina could have approached this as a ‘tune-up’ for the big dance. When you end the season winning six straight and have the No. 1 seed, it should be a piece of cake, right?

Wrong. Just ask Duke. The Tar Heels knew it wouldn’t be easy and are playing like it. This conference tournament means something, and it’s visible.

North Carolina hasn’t reached the ACC final since 2018, and for all Armando Bacot and RJ Davis have done in Chapel Hill, they haven’t sniffed success in this tournament. There were a couple of moments in which the Panthers had the Tar Heels in trouble tonight, but the leadership and toughness of this squad overcame some early woes. You can see from the intensity on the bench, attention to detail, and poise in big moments that this team treats this trip up north as the real thing. North Carolina may not have been firing on all cylinders tonight, but their commitment and business mentality ultimately pushed them to a semifinal victory.

Armando can still dominate

I have heard too many people try to push the narrative that Armando Bacot has taken a step back this year. His statistical output has been less eye-popping this season, but if you know this team and watch closely, you’d know that his impact goes much farther than numbers. You could argue that his stats have been inflated in years past due to struggling counterparts, and whether that’s true or not, he brought out vintage Armando against Pitt. The super-senior big man tallied 19 points and 11 boards, but grabbed rebounds and threw down some dunks with an intensity that I haven’t seen in a while. Harrison Ingram was this team’s leading rebounder in conference play, but on a night where he didn’t have as much success, Armando Bacot took over on the glass.

It’s been exciting to see a guy who’s gone through so much—and been at North Carolina for so long—hooping with this much fire down the stretch of his Tar Heel career. Keep it going, Mando.

The Tar Heels might just be a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday.

North Carolina has been on the outside looking in for the fourth No. 1 seed for a while. It’s been Arizona or Tennessee with the Tar Heels in the shadows through the back end of conference play, and many bracketologists have hardly given North Carolina any respect. In the last two weeks, though, the month of March has been in full effect. Arizona lost to sub-.500 USC to end their regular season then Oregon in their conference tournament, and Tennessee slipped at home to Kentucky in the first round of the SEC tournament. As all this has happened, the Tar Heels have just kept winning.

The win at Duke got them back into the conversation, but Arizona has taken a step back, and the head-to-head win over the Volunteers might slot North Carolina in that last spot. The crash course to these other squads will likely start in Charlotte regardless, but having to run into two-seed Arizona versus one-seed UConn would be significant. If the Tar Heels take care of business on Saturday night and take home the ACC title, there shouldn’t be much question of who’s in line. Regardless of the result, North Carolina is playing like a No. 1 seed and is closing in on some hardware to back it up.