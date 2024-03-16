UNC vs. NC State: How to watch, channel, streaming, betting odds

I’m not going to spare words here: UNC is in a must-win situation tonight when they take on NC State for the ACC Tournament Championship. The Tar Heels won a really tough game against a Pitt team loves a good fight, and now they have to take on a red-hot Wolfpack team that has found a way to win four games in four days. There’s no way that anybody could’ve predicted that this would be the championship game, Wolfpack fans included, and now things are really interesting for UNC. They haven’t won the tournament championship since the 2016 season, and now the only way they can stop the drought is to take down a team that would love nothing more than to have bragging rights for what would probably end up being the rest of our lives. Is it that serious on paper? One could argue it’s not, but by now we know how NC State players, faculty, and fans tick. I’ll just leave it at that.

The Tar Heels were able to take down NC State the first two games, but things were far from pretty in the first game. The Heels were down by eight coming out of halftime and had to scratch and claw their way to a nine-point victory. DJ Horne was basically unstoppable, finishing his night with 20 points off 8-19 shooting. We all know that DJ Burns will be a load to deal with alongside Horne, but here’s where things get interesting: Michael O’Connell has been an X-Factor for the Wolfpack during this tournament. In all four games of the ACC Tournament he has scored 12+ points and is shooting really well from deep. I’d argue that this isn’t the same Wolfpack team that the Heels faced in either contest, so they will need to do everything they can to not only win the ACC Tournament title, but to keep the noise coming out of Raleigh to a minimum.

For those that are opting to watch this game from the safety and comfort of your own home, here is how you can tune in.