UNC Basketball: NC State Game Thread

Top seeds in conference tournaments have had a weirdly difficult time making it to the championship games this week, but UNC has taken care of business against Florida State and Pittsburgh to make it to tonight’s game against NC State. Not many people expected the Wolfpack to be here, but they’ve ran the gauntlet of winning four games in four days to reach the championship.

Carolina’s two games so far have been very different: UNC led wire to wire against the Seminoles in a comfortable win, but found themselves in an absolute rock fight against the Panthers. They’ve gotten production up and down the starting lineup, as well as impressive production from guys like Seth Trimble off the bench. If the Tar Heels can utilize all their weapons they are very difficult to beat.

UNC has won both of the prior meetings against the Wolfpack this season. The Heels had a convincing win in Raleigh before they needed a big comeback to beat State in Chapel Hill. Here’s hoping they can make it three in a row. State is playing with house money at this point and shouldn’t be overlooked with a #1 seed on the line.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!