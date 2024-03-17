March Madness 2024: How to watch Selection Sunday show on March 17

We don’t need to talk about last night.

Instead, let’s talk about what is in front of us: later tonight the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will announce the field of 68 that will participate in one of the biggest postseason events in all of sports. Thanks to the Tar Heels’ deep run in the ACC Tournament and some other teams playing poorly in theirs, it sounds as though a one-seed in the West Region is likely their destination. Because we all probably need some silver-lining, it’s also important to remember that it’s been quite a while since UNC won both the ACC Tournament title and the NCAA title. Probably more of a coincidence than a correlation, but one would have to imagine that this team will be that much more determined to get to the Final Four regardless.

Aside from the Heels, the other one-seed announcements we can probably expect are UConn, Purdue, and Houston. There’s always a chance that things happen differently than projected by Joe Lunardi and others, but it feels like we can safely expect these teams as locks for those spots. Something to also keep an eye on is which ACC teams managed to earn bids outside of UNC, Duke, and NC State. Lunardi has Clemson safely in the field, but Virginia may be out of luck thanks to the Wolfpack going on an improbable run and earning an automatic bid.

As of right now the Tar Heels have the fourth-best odds — +1400 at the time of writing — of winning the NCAA title according to Draftkings.com. One can only hope that the Basketball Gods present them with a bracket that plays in their favor so that they can at least make it to the Final Four again in Armando Bacot’s (and possibly RJ Davis’) final season. The Selection Show will be aired on CBS at 6:00PM/ET. It will also be streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime.