UNC vs. NC State: Player of the Game - RJ Davis

Well, these are always tough whenever the Tar Heels take an L and there’s really no one in particular you can point to and say, “They, at least, had a great game.”

No one player had a stand-out performance on Saturday night in the ACC Tournament Championship game and it seemed like this was just a team-of-destiny type thing for the Wolfpack who take home their first ACC title in 37 years and bully their way into the NCAA Tournament. Good for them and stuff.

In the end, NC State shot 55% from the field, 43% from three. Was it bad defense or just great/lucky offense or maybe a combination of both? On the flip side, Carolina only shot 37% for the game.

Saying this in the most monotonous and unenthusiastic of tones, the Player of the Game for the Heels was RJ Davis. Again. It’s not that RJ did anything spectacular, it’s just that no one else did much of anything, period. RJ finished with a team-high (though inefficient on 10-26 shooting) 30 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He tried his best to put the team on his back and do everything but it just wasn’t in the cards for him tonight.

Armando Bacot would be first runner-up. He had 18 points and 12 rebounds to achieve yet another double-double and surpass Ralph Sampson for second all-time in the ACC, just two behind Tim Duncan. However, he allowed DJ Burns to go 9-12 from the floor plus seven assists. It just wasn’t a matchup that worked for Armando like it had in the previous two meetings this season. Not really sure why it took so long for the double-teams to eventually start happening but it was too little too late.

The only other nominee for consideration is Elliot Cadeau. Although at times he seemed to be a little overwhelmed and out of control, he was only ultimately discredited with one turnover to go against eight assists, plus four points and four rebounds.

Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan both had lackluster performances, going only 5-18 from the field and the bench was underwhelming, contributing only six points on the night.

Going into this contest, I thought to myself, if everybody has a great game, no one in the country can beat this team. Instead, the reverse occurred and nobody had a great game. Yet Carolina still only lost by eight in a game that was close throughout.

I’m an optimist by nature, to a fault my wife would probably say. I’ll go away with this. In 2008, UNC overcame Clemson to take the ACC Tournament crown and lost to Kansas in the Final Four. In 2009, they lost in the ACC semifinals to Florida State and destroyed the field in the NCAA Tournament en route to a national championship. Fast-forward to 2016, where the Tar Heels defeated Virginia to win the ACC Tourney only to succumb to Villanova in the NCAA final, followed by the 2017 redemption tour in which they were brought down by Duke in the conference tourney and went on to take home the natty.

So losing in the ACC Tournament isn’t necessarily a bad sign of things to come and may in fact be just the opposite.

And one more glass-half-full bonus: Kevin Keatts’ contract states that if he wins the ACC Tournament he automatically receives a two-year extension. So there’s that.

See you later this evening when the real madness begins.