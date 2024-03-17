UNC is the No. 1 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament

UNC has been awarded a one-seed in the West Region, joining UConn, Purdue, and Houston in this year’s NCAA Tournament. This announcement comes off of the heels of Hubert Davis’ team suffering a disappointing 75-84 loss to NC State in the ACC Tournament championship game. Now the team will reset and prepare to make a deep run and hopefully make their way to Phoenix later this month.

This will be UNC’s 53rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They have played the second-most tournament games in NCAA history (180), and hold the current record for most wins with 131. They also have appeared in the most Final Fours (21) and have the third-most NCAA Tournament titles in college basketball history. Finally, this is the 18th time the Tar Heels have earned a No. 1 seed, which is more than any other program.

UNC will kick off the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte, NC when they take on the winner of the Wagner vs. Howard game this Thursday. Should they make it out of the first round they will move on to take on the winner of the game between Mississippi State and Michigan State this Saturday.

Tomorrow morning we will break down the West Region of the bracket and what their path to the Final Four would look like. Until then, what do you think of where the Heels’ landing spot in the NCAA Tournament? Let us know in the comments below.