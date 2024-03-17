UNC vs. NC State: Three Things Learned

Well, that wasn’t as fun as I thought it would be. North Carolina let a golden opportunity slip through their hands and fell to NC State in the ACC Championship game on Saturday night. As many of us know, the Wolfpack played five games in five days, and it was still enough to dominate the Tar Heels from start to finish. You have to tip your hat to NC State, but there’s much to learn from this inexcusable letdown from North Carolina.

Here are three things we learned from Saturday’s loss:

Slow starts are a recipe for disaster

No team will benefit from falling down double-digits early, but it especially hurts the style of play that the Tar Heels rely on. North Carolina is at their best when leading and picking teams apart who are playing desperately. On back-to-back nights, it’s been the Heels with some early desperation as they trailed by nine or more against Pitt and NC State in the first ten minutes. This team has the resilience to battle back, but this time of year, giving teams confidence is the opposite of what North Carolina needs to do in the early minutes.

As we’ve seen, when the Tar Heels are playing behind, they can lose their poise. We saw it tonight, as some possessions were rushed and contested when trailing. This cannot become a trend, or it will catch up with Carolina, as the Wolfpack did.

It can’t all run through RJ Davis

The Tar Heels are nearly unbeatable when clicking on all cylinders. It’s a matchup nightmare when the ball is shared, and multiple guys contribute. From my perspective, most of the play calls that Hubert Davis goes to include all five guys on the court. When RJ is on, though, things can go away from that. No one loves an RJ takeover more than me, but it can mess up the flow of the offense and ultimately hurt North Carolina. Tonight, he took 26 of UNC’s 67 shots, which caused them to come up short in the end.

When they face some early adversity like we saw on Saturday, the team cannot turn away from what has gotten them so far. The offense will run through RJ for as long as he’s a Tar Heel, but that doesn’t mean his volume has to increase when things aren’t going exactly as planned.

It’s March

If I sat here and tried to critique every last bit of this loss, I’d be typing until the Selection Sunday show airs. It’s too late in the year to nitpick each flaw and time to accept that it’s March, and the unpredictable always reigns supreme. North Carolina ran into a red-hot and hungrier NC State team that pulled off a historic run in the ACC Tournament.

We’ve reached the point where it’s time to embrace the ride that March Madness takes us on. We can’t expect massive changes and significant corrections. It’s the best time of the year, and luckily, the Tar Heels are in a decent spot. This squad always had bigger goals and aspirations than within the conference, and the opportunity to achieve them remains.