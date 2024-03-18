UNC Basketball: Stock Report - Week 19

The manner of UNC’s loss to NC State in the ACC Tournament final no doubt soured the mood, but after a strong showing in the quarter and semi-finals, the Tar Heels do have some tailwind heading into the NCAA Tournament. They’ve earned their first #1 seed since 2019 and they get to play their first two games in Charlotte. More importantly, they avoid UConn in their regional.

Let’s take a look at the players’ stock as he head into “win or go home” territory.

STOCK UP

RJ Davis: Your ACC Player of the Year led the team in scoring in all three games, averaging 24.3 ppg. He scored at all three levels and got buckets deep into the shot clock.

RJ received specialized attention on defense, but he continues to be Carolina’s ace-in-the-hole. He gives UNC the “Kemba Walker” ability of being able to single-handedly get points when the offense breaks down, and heaven help you if he goes on a heater. Other players may raise the floor, but RJ Davis will determine the ceiling.

Armando Bacot: Ignore DJ Burns and his career-game in the championship game. Carolina will not face another player in the country like him, especially when he’s in the midst of having a generational moment.

Bacot was huge, especially against Pitt. If Carolina runs into a match-up against a team with unequal quality in the post, he can single-handedly put them in foul trouble as he did with the Panthers. Federiko Federiko and Guillermo Diaz Graham took turns going up against Bacot and ended the game with seven fouls between the two. They also combined for just 10 rebounds. Bacot had 11.

In Carolina’s three games, Bacot had a double-double in each one and was a great help defender. DJ Burns and his unique problem set flummoxed UNC for the first time this season, but expect more of the Florida State/Pitt defense out of the fifth-year senior in the West region.

HOLD

Elliot Cadeau: Cadeau had a supreme effort in the quarterfinals against Florida State, showing the same hustle and desire that overwhelmed Duke in the regular season finale. The offense flowed to such great effect that the Seminoles all but quit in the middle of the second half.

That was the high point. Against Pitt, he only played 20 minutes (despite not being in foul trouble) while Seth Trimble played a tournament-high 24 minutes. Overall, he was 0-7 from three in the tournament, and only shot 29.6% from the floor. Teams sagged off of Cadeau, and he didn’t have the success at the rim we’ve grown accustomed to seeing at the end of the regular season.

Cadeau’s playmaking remains top notch, but he’s let some careless turnovers creep into his game, and it looks like teams are figuring out ways to cope with him. The team offense runs so much smoother with him running the point, so it’s imperative that Cadeau get smooths out his rough edges in the first two rounds before things get really spicy.

STOCK DOWN

Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan: These two are getting lumped together as Carolina’s “third scorer.”

RJ Davis and Armando Bacot have been here for Carolina two years ago during their miracle Final Four run. But without Caleb Love and Brady Manek on the floor, they must have at least one of these two (preferably both) contributing double-digit points, if for no other reason than to make scoring easier for Davis and Bacot.

Ingram breached double-digits once, scoring 10 against NC State on 3-11 shooting (3-9 from three). Ryan had a perfect complimentary game against Florida State (14 points, 5-7 shooting, 3-4 from three), but then only scored 3 points (1-9, 1-6) against Pitt, and 8 against NC State (2-7, 1-5). To Ryan’s credit, he hit a timely three-pointer that got wiped off due to a Jalen Washington illegal screen that would’ve brought the Heels to within two.

Carolina can survive performances like these in the first round, maybe the second. But once the Heels head to Hollywood, they need the Ingram and Ryan that came to play against Duke.

Hopefully everyone has their PTO arranged for this Thursday and Friday. If not, start faking a cough and some sniffles on Wednesday afternoon. Carolina will have to make sure they have their A-game in place by now. The loss to NC State was their last gimme. It’s win or go home from now on.