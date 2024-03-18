UNC can bounce back from losing the ACC Tournament

Let’s get some of this out of the way before some fans hop on here and may misunderstand what this post is about.

Obviously if you’re going to play a game you want to win the game

You especially want to win a game you're playing against a team playing their fifth in five days

The loss on Saturday night stings

What NC State did to pull off that win — not only beating UNC, but Duke and Virginia before with that miraculous three to get to Overtime — is remarkable and deserves a ton of praise.

This post is not about devaluing that game. This post could have been made had Carolina lost on Friday night.

We clear? Great, let’s move on.

It seems like it happens every year — as we get into March we take an event that is the antithesis of the NCAA Tournament and try to project how a team will do. It’s an easy mistake to make. Instead of a hodgepodge of conference games going on at once, you have a spotlight all to yourself and more attention gets placed on one game. People forget a ton of factors about these conference tournament games that won’t happen in the next few weeks.

Would it surprise you that only nine teams since 2001 have pulled off the sweep? That’s nine teams in twenty-two tournaments (remember no tournament in 2020). The last team to pull this off was Villanova in 2018, before that, Louisville in 2013. The last time an ACC team did it? Duke in 2010, and they also have the previous sweep in 2001.

As far as Carolina is concerned, they have only pulled this sweep twice — 1957 and 1982. 1957 makes sense because you had to win your tournament in order to make the field, and in 1982 you might as well have had to. There were only 48 teams in total that made it to the field, and with first round byes built it, it was very likely that by the time you would play as a conference tournament champion, you would be facing conference tournament champions.

The expansion of the tournament to 64 teams in 1985 changed how teams approached these “win at all costs” events. There was an increasing likelihood that a really good team already knows that they are a) in the field and b) will have a high seed and thus will approach these tournaments with a different mindset. With these conferences getting bigger, it’s also more likely a higher seed that’s “cold” will run into a team that has some games under its belt, which takes out a top seed.

So this is all before we get into how different the conference tournament set up is to the NCAA’s. You’re usually playing squads for the first time who don’t have the practical experience of how to beat you, and vice-versa, so you’re more likely to be able to play your game. You only have to play two games over a three-day span, and then you get another three or four days before your next two games in three days, and then you get about a week before the final two in three day stretch. To win a conference tournament you have to at least win three games in three days. It’s a completely different mindset where you don’t get a chance to learn from your mistakes.

Finally, there’s just the fact that it’s really tough to win nine games in a row, at any point in the year. Even under optimal circumstances where you get some rest and can focus, things happen. You’ll have a tough shooting night or someone will get into foul trouble, and before you know it you’ve suffered a loss. The longer you go without a loss the more likely it is you’ll run into these issues, and more likely it is it’ll happen when it’s the last loss of your season.

So you could tell yourself that you wish they had lost on Friday against Saturday just because of the grief that ensued, but honestly Carolina probably needed that win Friday in order to move up into the one seed line. Carolina also did the one thing they had to make sure to do and win on Thursday, as no title winner had lost in the first day of their tournament.

There’s also merit in losing at some point in the tournament as your weaknesses become exposed and everyone’s attention will be higher in a loss than in a win. It’s so tough as a team to go from confetti raining on them and hoisting a trophy to hearing about what they have to do to improve. Having your nose rubbed in a loss? That’ll get your attention.

We’ll see if the trends hold true this year. Of the top eight seeds, only UConn and Iowa State won their conference tournaments. UConn has been considered unstoppable this season so they may buck the trend, but the odds tell us it’s more likely history will repeat itself. If you’re a Carolina fan, this is good news.