UNC Basketball: Breaking down the West Region of the NCAA Tournament

Last night we learned that UNC earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament. They will begin their journey in the NCAA Tournament against the winner of Tuesday’s game between Wagner and Howard. This will be the Heels’ 53rd time playing in the NCAA Tournament, and it will be 18th time that they entered the event as a one-seed, both being NCAA records.

As one could expect there have been a lot of thoughts about what the West Region looks like for the Tar Heels, so naturally we wanted to discuss who is in the field, who could potentially be tough matchups, and opening betting odds for the Heels winning the NCAA title. Let’s start by discussing who UNC’s potential opponents are.

The Field in the West

#1 North Carolina Tar Heels

#16 Howard Bison / Wagner Seahawks

#8 Mississippi State Bulldogs

#9 Michigan State Spartans

#5 Saint Mary’s Gaels

#12 Grand Canyon University Lopes

#4 Alabama Crimson Tide

#13 College of Charleston Cougars

#6 Clemson Tigers

#11 New Mexico Lobos

#3 Baylor Bears

#14 Colgate Raiders

#7 Dayton Flyers

#10 Nevada Wolfpack

#2 Arizona Wildcats

#15 Long Beach St. Beach

Breaking Down the Region

Let’s get the obvious out of the way: the biggest advantage for any one-seed in the tournament is matching up with the 16th seed, and one would have to think that the Tar Heels should fair well against either Wagner or Howard. Should they resist the urge to join the Loss to a 16th Seed Club, they will face off against either Mississippi State or Michigan State. Facing one of the Bulldogs or the Spartans will likely be one of the harder obstacles of their path to the Final Four — Mississippi State took down Tennessee twice this season, and Michigan State should never be underestimated in the month of March.

Should the Tar Heels get to the second weekend, it would be reasonable to expect either Saint Mary’s or Alabama to be waiting for them. In the event that something crazy happens, UNC could also face off against either Charleston or Grand Canyon University. Saint Mary’s facing off against the Tar Heels is a reasonable bet, especially since Alabama didn’t do especially well against some of their ranked opponents in the SEC during the regular season.

Finally, what we’ve already started hearing about over the last 12+ hours: should the Tar Heels make the Elite Eight, Arizona, Baylor, Clemson, or Dayton could be waiting on the other side as far as higher-seeded opponents. The analysts on CBS have basically put down their life savings that we will see the Heels face off against Arizona in a “Caleb Love Game,” but Carolina fans are very aware that there is no promise that it will happen. While Love has been better this season in a blue and red jersey, he has still had some sub-30% shooting performances after jacking up 15+ shots. A good version of Caleb Love can make this game happen, and the same goes for RJ Davis if we’re being honest. More and more we’ve seen Davis struggle with how teams are guarding him now, but if he can catch fire offensively like we’ve seen him do so many times this season, perhaps we will get what CBS desperately wants.

I won’t try to predict who would be waiting in the Final Four for the Tar Heels because honestly I have no idea. I don’t see this tournament being as chalky as other analysts have seen it, but I do feel decent about UConn returning to the final weekend. As for the other two, Purdue doesn’t deserve the trust of any college basketball fan, and Houston just had a clunker of a game against Iowa State. It’s also worth noting that the Cougars had a rather uninspiring non-conference schedule, so do with that what you will.

Overall, I do think the Tar Heels have a reasonable path to get back to the Final Four. Vegas also agrees if you are into that kind of thing — they gave UNC the fifth-best odds (+1300) to win the NCAA championship per Draftkings.com. The downside to them potentially having the easiest path is that it will look pretty bad if they don’t at least make it to the second weekend, but it would probably be understandable if they didn’t make it to the Final Four if they were to lose to an Arizona or a Baylor — since you know, the Big 12 is the best conference in the country according to ESPN, so why would a loss to Baylor be embarrassing? UNC has a huge opportunity in front of them, and it will be up to them to capitalize on it.

What are your thoughts on the West Region? Do you think UNC drew the best teams to go up against? Also which team do you think poses the biggest threat? Let us know in the comments below.