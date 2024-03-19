UNC Basketball: NCAA Tournament X-Factor

They just needed to get stops.

Basket after basket seemed to fall for NC State on Saturday, and with each one it became clear that North Carolina was in for a fight that would go through the whole game. A hallmark of this team for the 2023-24 season was just not in place for the game.

Defense. The ability to stop shots.

What was fascinating is that the defense was so tough in the first two games of the conference tournament. In the quarterfinals, the Seminoles shot 41% total for the game and 25% from three. Against Pittsburgh, the numbers were even better, with a microscopic 38.5% overall and 33.3% from behind the arc. In the second half the Tar Heels held Pitt to only 33.3% shooting overall. Defense had been the Tar Heels’ calling card this season, and they showed it off in full force against their first two ACC opponents.

Against NC State, however, the Tar Heels allowed the Wolfpack to shoot 58.6% in the first half, including 57.1% from three. They would finish the game at 54.9% overall and 42.9% from three. Carolina needed those numbers to come way down to pull out a win, and they just couldn’t do it.

Some of this could be due to the “sometimes guys make shots” aspect of basketball, as well as the confidence that State had going into the game. They knew they could make shots against the Heels based on the first half in Chapel Hil, they just needed to do it again. Still, it’s also clear that the same effort that had been there in the first two games wasn’t there on Saturday night, and it allowed State to get that confidence.

There’s a pretty clear trend for the Tar Heels when the other team shoots above the team average for defense, 40.7% (which is 26th in the NCAA). In their three regular-season conference losses, Carolina’s opponents shot a combined 46.3% from the field, and 41.1% from three. This is more than just shooters making shots—it speaks to a problem with the defense.

There is one common thread through these losses: inferior opponents. The losses came to Georgia Tech, Clemson, Syracuse, and NC State. All opponents that were perfectly capable of shooting well and winning, but finished in the middle to bottom of the conference. It’s clear when the Tar Heels are challenged with a team that they feel is top-tier, the defense is better and the effort to stop everyone is there. They seemed surprised that these other teams would even think about making shots against them, and when they realized it was a fight the other squad had the confidence and wouldn’t go away.

That recipe is the one that can lead to an early NCAA Tournament exit. The Tar Heels will have the benefit—at least in the first few rounds—of not playing against a team that has seen them already this season, so the opposing offenses won’t necessarily be as tailored as a rematch would be. Once you get into the NCAA Tournament, though, you’re facing teams that are better than the teams you beat in the ACC Tournament. It’s notable that Pittsburgh, a team multiple people felt should have been in, missed the field. Everyone who has a spot is worthy, and even the eventual 16 seed matchup is going to take heart in the example of the historic UMBC and Fairleigh Dickinson upsets to take their shot.

The defensive effort Carolina showed from the second half of the NC State game in Chapel Hill to the end of the game against Pitt in the tournament is what they need to play with from here on out. Another effort like Saturday, and the Tar Heels season will be over before they want it.