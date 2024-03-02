UNC vs. NC State: How to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3) are getting set to take on NC State (17-11, 9-8) in the Dean Smith Center later this afternoon. The last meeting between these two teams was not fun for anybody that liked good basketball, but the Heels left PNC Arena with a win regardless. The Heels only made 38.3% of their field goal attempts, and knocked down 33.3% of their three-point attempts. Things should play out different today if I had to guess, but who knows? Their win over Miami was almost as weird, so it’ll likely just depend on how productive practices were this week.

As for the Wolfpack, they are coming off of a seven-point road loss to Florida State. They have now lost four of their last six games, which is probably the least shocking development of the almost completed ACC season. It’s safe to say that the Pack will miss the NCAA Tournament after being very loud about making it last year when UNC didn’t, so their consolation prize of the season will be trying to take down UNC and/or Duke to finish out their regular season. They’ll be motivated, they’ll be physical, but if the Tar Heels can play their game and keep composure, they can send State back home to Raleigh to lick their wounds before hosting the Blue Devils on Monday.

If you are unable to make it to the Dean Dome, here is how you can watch/stream/listen to today’s game.