UNC Basketball: NC State Game Thread

UNC will try to complete the regular season sweep of NC State this afternoon at the Dean Dome. The Tar Heels are currently riding a three-game win streak while the Wolfpack have lost three of their last five games. Carolina has also only lost once at home this season, and they’ll be hoping to continue that streak today.

Although the last game was a win, hopefully we see a better Tar Heel team than what we saw against Miami. RJ Davis was other-worldly, but this team is too talented to need him to score 42 points in order to squeak by with a win. The team has to involve Armando Bacot more than they did against the Hurricanes.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!