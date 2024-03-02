UNC surges in the second half in win over NC State

UNC struggled through the first half before turning on the jets in the second half to rally for a 79-70 win over NC State on Saturday. The second half surge was fueled by an absolutely atrocious stretch by the Wolfpack offense that really made the difference in the game.

State went ten minutes without a field goal in what was a brutal 0-15 stretch from the field. Despite that, they were kept in the game more than they otherwise would have been by free throws, but the Tar Heels were able to put some distance between them to take a lead that they would not relinquish. The Wolfpack finished the second half making just six of their 27 shots from the field. The Tar Heels ultimately out-scored State 42-25 in the second half.

Carolina worked themselves into a 45-37 deficit at halftime with RJ Davis being held to two points and State making seven shots from long distance. Harrison Ingram was 5-5 from the field on his way to 13 first half points, and he added another nine after halftime to lead the team with 22 points. Davis had a better second half to finish the game with 14, though he made just two three-pointers in the game. Elliot Cadeau finished second in points after having a really sneaky good game with seven assists and just two turnovers with 15 points.

There was quite a bit of regression for the Wolfpack in the second half, as they made just two threes in the second 20 minutes. They shot just 22% from the field in the half they’d almost certainly like to forget. It was a stark difference from their 58% mark in the first half when it felt like they got every fortunate bounce. It didn’t help that they worked themselves into quite a bit of foul trouble that forced DJ Burns and co to spend precious minutes on the bench.

It was good to see another performance in which someone else stepped in while RJ struggled to get his offense going. Teams are going to throw the kitchen sink at him as long as he keeps putting up ACC Player of the Year numbers and his teammates will have to step up in those situations. Getting guys like Ingram and Cormac Ryan going will be crucial for success in March. It’s also been nice to see Cadeau continue to improve as a freshman. If he can continue to make good decisions and contribute to the scoring in addition to his facilitating it only makes this team stronger.

UNC will be back on Tuesday for Senior Night when Notre Dame comes to Chapel Hill.