2024 NCAA Tournament: Opening odds for UNC vs. Wagner in first round

It’s official: the #1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7) will face the Wagner Seahawks (17-15) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Seahawks pulled off a tough win over Howard after the Bison came back from being down 10 points in the final minutes of the game to almost send things into overtime. Now that the Seahawks have secured their first NCAA Tournament victory in school history, they will attempt to check another box: beating their first one-seed team in school history.

The stakes for the Tar Heels really need no explanation: the number one goal is to avoid losing to a 16-seed in the tournament, and the number two goal is to make their way to the Final Four. The Heels failed to finish out the ACC Tournament with a trophy for the Carolina Basketball Museum, so now fans are anxiously seeing if they can at least make it to Phoenix here they would likely run into a tough UConn team unless March Madness gets the best of the Huskies.

For now, the focus is squarely on UNC making it past Wagner, and Vegas has the Tar Heels as the 22-point favorite per Draftkings.com. Additionally, UNC has the fifth-best odds (+1300) to win the national championship. It will be interesting to see if the Heels actually do win by 22+ points if they manage to secure a victory over the Seahawks given the fact that they haven’t really put away that many teams this season in such dominant fashion. Perhaps all of that will change Thursday afternoon, but while I’m not the best person to ask for betting advice, I would at least take that particular detail into consideration before placing your bets. But remember: I am not to be trusted with your money, so make your own decisions wisely.

Now that you know what Vegas says about tomorrow’s game, I want to hear from you: do you think the Heels will be able to handle Wagner with ease, or are you concerned that they will suffer an embarrassing 16-seed loss? Also who do you have making it to the Final Four? Let us know in the comments below.