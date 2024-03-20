UNC Basketball: Tar Heel women head to Columbia, SC for NCAA Tournament opening rounds

The North Carolina Tar Heels women’s basketball team ended their regular season on a bit of a down note. While the stretch does include some good wins still, they lost seven of their last 11 games, including a frustrating loss to Miami in their first ACC Tournament game. That’s left them in a bit of a tough spot going into this week’s NCAA Tournament.

While before the season and during parts of the year, they were arguably in contention to host games in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, the Heels ended up sliding to an eight seed, and are now in a bit of a tough spot. This weekend, UNC will be in Columbia, South Carolina for the first two rounds of the Big Dance. Should they win their opener against Michigan State, a possible matchup against the #1 overall seed South Carolina is on the cards.

Before any clashes against the top team can be had, Carolina will have to deal with a solid Michigan State team. First-year coach Robyn Fralick led the Spartans to a 22-8 record this season and their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2021. Unlike UNC, they haven’t picked up a ton of high profile wins, but they don’t really have any bad losses, with all but one coming to NCAA Tournament teams.

The Spartans are led by All-Big Ten First Team-er Julia Ayrault, who averages 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. In general, MSU is a fairly balanced team, with four player averaging double digit points, and a couple other not far away from that mark. Among their other leaders is Big Ten Second Team-ers Moira Joiner (14.7 points and 43.2% three-point shooting on nearly six attempts per game) and DeeDee Hagemann (12.4 points and 5.1 assists), plus Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year Theryn Hallock (11.1 points). Based on preseason expectations, you could argue that UNC is more talented, but the Spartans are by no means just a pit stop on the road to round two.

However, should UNC travel that road, they would have a mighty tough task on their hands in the second round. Winning the other game in this section will almost certainly be South Carolina, who comes into the tournament at 32-0 and the #1 overall seed.

It should be said that the Tar Heels have already met the Gamecocks this season, and did show some ability to stick around with them. Back in November during the ACC-SEC Challenge, Carolina led the #1 team at halftime, before eventually falling by just seven points. On the other hand, that game was in Chapel Hill and this one will not. In Columbia, South Carolina has won their games by an average of 38.7 points per game. Only a couple of those teams have been on the level or better than UNC, but that’s still an outrageous margin. South Carolina is the #1 seed and a tournament favorite for a reason. As good as UNC can be at their peak, beating them on the road would be a very tough ask.

Carolina will almost certainly not have to worry about the #16 seed, which will be decided in a play-in game tonight between Presbyterian and Sacred Heart. Both put up respectable season, but we’re still only up to three 16 over 1 upsets in the combined history of the Women’s and Men’s NCAA Tournaments. Those types of wins are very unlikely, never mind against a team as dominant as the Gamecocks.

UNC will play their opener against Michigan State on Friday at 11:30 AM ET on ESPN2. Best of luck to the Tar Heels this weekend!