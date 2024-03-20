UNC Basketball: NCAA Tournament Best/Worst Case Scenario

As expected, the Tar Heels secured the last No. 1 seed in the tournament, landing in the West region. Our own Brandon Anderson did a nice breakdown of the full region and the teams Carolina will potentially face. There appears to be a manageable path to a final four, but as we know, nothing is handed to you in this tournament. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the Heels’ best and worst case scenarios in the big dance.

Worst Case Scenario: Round of 32 Loss

Carolina is very arguably the most vulnerable 1 seed given that UConn, Houston, and Purdue locked up their spots at the top a while ago. However, two of those teams (UConn and Houston) have suffered 20+ point losses within the last month, something the Heels were fortunately able to avoid. For Houston, that loss occurred just four days ago. The theme of this season has largely been, “nobody is safe,” and I expect that trend to continue into the tournament.

With that being said, assuming the Heels are able to get past the first round, there will be a solid MSU team waiting for them. The only question is, which MSU? Mississippi State and Michigan State will square off in the first game of the day tomorrow. While obviously just one team can advance, each presents its own set of issues for the Heels.

On one hand, Carolina could face a coach in Tom Izzo who’s known for having his teams ready to go in March. Although the Heels have historically been successful against the Spartans, that’s not a guy you want to see in the first weekend. Moreover, they have a fifth-year lead guard in Tyson Walker who is no stranger to these types of moments. This Michigan State team isn’t as strong as years past, but when you have an elite coach and a guard that can take over a game, anything can happen.

On the other hand, Mississippi State is as athletic as any team in the field. In the SEC tourney, the Bulldogs manhandled the regular season champs in Tennessee and they nearly knocked off Auburn the following round. Their defense is stifling and could create problems for a Carolina team that likes to create mismatches on the offensive end. With a guy like Cameron Matthews who can guard 1-5 and great defenders all over the roster, the Dawgs will look to make this game a rock fight and are capable of taking the Heels out of what they want to do.

Best Case Scenario: National Championship

At the end of the day, this Carolina team earned a top seed for a reason. After a difficult and sometimes rocky non-conference, the Heels established themselves as the class of the ACC by sweeping Duke and winning the regular season outright. Their full body of work, combined with the lack of many, if any truly elite teams proves that there isn’t a single team in this tournament the Heels couldn’t potentially beat.

The performance against NC State in the ACC Championship left plenty to be desired, but when you consider that UConn and Iowa State are the only top 2-seeded teams to win their conference tourney, it’s not worth reading too much into it. The Heels have undoubtedly now shifted their focus to the big dance and trying to make a final four run. They’ve shown that when they truly lock in on both ends of the court, they are more than capable.

If Carolina is able to make it that far, it could very well face a rematch with UConn in the final four. Of all the teams in this field, the Huskies have the least amount of holes. They are extremely disruptive defensively and can score in a hurry. That being said, I don’t think this UConn team is as bulletproof as last year’s. Moreover, there’s no guarantee that they even make it there. If the Heels can maintain their focus on the next game, they can feasibly beat whoever is in front of them.

For any team to win a national championship, certain things must fall into place. For Carolina, Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram will be very important pieces. If those two can knock down shots and take pressure off RJ Davis and Armando Bacot, this offense will be as difficult to defend as any. Additionally, keeping Elliot Cadeau out of foul trouble will be paramount as his quickness and play-making ability take this team to another level. If these things happen, the Tar Heels have a legitimate shot at cutting down the nets in Phoenix.