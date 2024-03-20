UNC vs. Wagner: Three Things to Watch

After securing the #1 seed in the West for this year’s NCAA Tournament, the UNC Tar Heels found out Tuesday night that they would begin their March Madness experience with a game against the Seahawks of Wagner, who survived a late rally from Howard to win their First Four game in Dayton, 71-68. It was the first NCAA Tournament game that Wagner has ever won, making their remarkable March run last just a little big longer. UNC will hope to end that journey on Thursday as they try to replicate the results of the last two times UNC has held a #1 seed in this tournament, which I’m sure I don’t need to remind you about. Here are some things to look out for in this Round of 64 matchup.

1. Role Players getting back into it

Much has been said about the simultaneous disappearance of basically every UNC player not named R.J. Davis or Armando Bacot for essentially the entire second half against N.C. State in the ACC Tournament final. That was actually kind of the second straight game this was the case — while the bench performed better against Pitt than State, the non-Davis and Bacot starters had a Pittsburgh game to forget as well. Harrison Ingram couldn’t really find shots, going just 2/6 to score 6 points to go with 6 rebounds and 3 turnovers; Cormac Ryan cooled off in a hurry and made just 1/9 shots for 3 points, and Elliot Cadeau, following maybe his best game of the season against Florida State, struggled finishing around the rim, forced up two three-point attempts, and scored 6 points on 7 shots to go with just 3 assists. That time, Davis and Bacot were enough to buoy their team to a win. Against a scorching-hot State team, they weren’t, and they won’t be against any significant competition in the tournament, either. Wagner is clearly capable of winning in March, as shown by the heater they’ve been on since the NEC Tournament, but they are also, by a fair distance, the worst team in the tournament by Kenpom’s adjusted efficiency ratings. This is an excellent game for Ryan, Ingram, and Cadeau, not to mention the bench, to regain some mojo and come back into form so that this UNC team can be the best version of itself to conclude the season.

2. Tempo

March is always exciting for how many new styles of play you get to see, from programs and teams that not a lot of people have been exposed to up to this point in the season. Wagner maybe stretches the definition of “exciting”: they’re 361st in the country (out of 363) in Kenpom’s Adjusted Tempo at a glacial pace of 61.4 possessions per game. I’ll now pause as a Virginia-sized shiver runs down our collective backs.

Because Wagner’s not really proficient offensively or defensively, their best hope to win games is to slow them down to minimize the number of possessions that separate them from their opponents, and hope to take advantage of clutch scenarios that they’ve practiced and/or come out on top of situations where they’ve increased randomness. While UNC has shown that they can grind out a low-possession, slower game, most notably their game at Virginia, what you really want to see as a UNC fan is a team that can impose their preferred tempo on the game by doing at least one of the following: getting out to a quick lead, forcing turnovers and scoring in transition, getting to the foul line, creating extra possessions with offensive rebounds. In essence, doing some of those hallmarks of Carolina Basketball that we’ve so often celebrated this team for returning to after a few wayward years. I’m not saying this game has to be a track meet, but I do think it portends better for the Heels if they can at least influence it in that direction.

3. Play in the Paint

Wagner is a small team. Just one player gets minutes who’s taller than 6’7, the 6’9 Keyontae Lewis (as an aside, Sports Reference seems to have transposed the heights of Lewis and Julian Brown, who’s 6’1). Lewis is a decent player who can play pretty big; he owned the paint against Howard in scoring 10 points around the basket on good efficiency and grabbing 7 rebounds. On the season, though, he’s not even the Seahawks’ leading rebounder, averaging just over 5 a game, and shoots a mediocre 59% around the rim (for comparison, Armando Bacot this year is at 61.4%). As a team, Wagner was outrebounded by Howard 36-28 and that was one of the reasons Howard was able to turn a 17-point deficit into a 1-point gap late in the game. Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram are two of the better rebounders in the country at their positions and have shown the ability to score nearly at will against smaller competition. The paint should belong to them in this game on defense and offense, and I’ll be looking to see them exploit that until Wagner finds a way to defend them.