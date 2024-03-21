UNC vs. Wagner: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels have returned to the NCAA Tournament in hopes of making their way to Phoenix and competing for a national championship. The first step in their journey is squaring off against Wagner, who is coming off of a three-point victory against Howard. The Heels get the luxury of playing their first two games in Charlotte, so this should feel more like a home game than a neutral court affair.

The biggest question surrounding UNC is whether or not they will have enough offensive firepower to make it past Wagner and beyond. One could argue that facing off against NC State for the third time in the ACC championship game the Wolfpack had their number on the defensive side of the ball based off of familiarity, but truly there were a lot of instances where the basketball just wouldn’t go in. It’s also worth noting that there were some questionable shots that were taken throughout the night as well — if they weren’t taking ill-advised shots they were putting too much juice behind shots. It will be important for them to rebound offensively in this game, and hopefully we can see the return of the early season version of the defense as well.

If you were unable to get off of work and make your way to Charlotte, here is how you can watch this afternoon’s game, as well as the betting line at the time of writing.