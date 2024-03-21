UNC Basketball: The Best

I can’t sleep. It’s just gone midnight on Madness Eve, and the field of 64 (the proper number, regardless of what anyone says) is set. Tomorrow morning will bring a frantic period nationwide of bracket fiddling, between the college basketball world waking up and tip-off of the very first game. Fan bases of schools across the nation will create likely create multiple brackets—one reticently realistic, all ones and twos and threes and short-lived runs by double-digit upstarts before the top-seeded teams predictably take over. The other, the special one, the one that’s just for them—that one has their team proudly highlighted on the page or the screen, front and center, because what if?

I’m not sure that more sports-related dreams are ever born and die in a shorter time than the space between Selection Sunday and the Monday after the first weekend. After four frenetic days of basketball, the field of teams will have shrunk from 64 to 16, and the teams left standing will be knee-deep in the wreckage of the busted brackets. It’s a brutal, beautiful thing.

I’m well-documented here as a lifelong Chapel Hill townie, and the electric charge of the week preceding the NCAA tournament has been coursing through my bones since before I could walk. My first Facebook profile picture, in eighth grade, was a picture taken of me by my dad at the first round of the tournament in Raleigh, hours before watching the not-yet-supernova Steph Curry drop 30 in the second half to beat Gonzaga. It’s been my favorite sporting event for as long as I can remember, even as college football has supplanted basketball as my favorite overall sport. There’s nothing that comes close to it, at least nothing I’ve yet encountered. It’s simply the best, to borrow a phrase from Tina Turner, and it’s almost here.

As good as the tournament is at a baseline (the best, as established above), it’s somehow even better when your team has a real chance to cut down the nets. This dichotomy may seem impossible to rectify until you realize that 1) sports fandom, especially in college sports, is an irrational endeavor to begin with, and 2) that these years in which the Tar Heels are really really good adds a little something extra to an already very special time of year. You can feel it. When your realistic bracket still has the Heels making it to the Elite Eight or Final Four, you start to look for other ways to use your personal wish-casting bracket. This year, I’m strangely high on the University of Vermont Catamounts. Go figure.

The tournament will tip off in a little over an hour. It’ll fly by, even if the team from Chapel Hill makes it last as long as possible. It’s the single best time of the year for a college basketball fan, and it’s time to figure out if this Tar Heel team will be remembered that way.

Every day is a great day to be a Tar Heel, but this may be the best one.