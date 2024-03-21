UNC Basketball: Wagner Game Thread

Carolina gets their first action of the NCAA Tournament this afternoon in Charlotte when they take on 16-seed Wagner. The Seahawks battled Howard in the First Four in order to make it to today, and they come in having won four in a row.

The Tar Heels need a bounce back after a disappointing loss to NC State in the ACC Tournament championship. The defense, which has been good all year, really didn’t show up against the Wolfpack. Hopefully that has rectified itself since.

UNC also needs to make better offensive decisions. A lot of the bad shots against NC State were just not the shots they should have been taking. It would also help if RJ Davis and Armando Bacot got some help, as that is truly when the Heels are at their best.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!