UNC dominant on the boards in NCAA Tournament win over Wagner

UNC simply had too much size and too many bodies for Wagner as the Tar Heels came away with a win in their first NCAA Tournament action in Charlotte. The Seahawks, playing with just seven players, dealt with foul trouble and the lack of an answer for Armando Bacot inside, allowing Carolina to pull away in the second half on their way to the 90-62 win.

RJ Davis and Bacot finished the game with 22 and 20 points, respectfully, carrying a bulk of the offense. Bacot used his size advantage inside on both ends of the court, pulling down 15 rebounds as well. The Heels out-rebounded Wagner 43-24 with 13 of those rebounds coming on the offensive glass.

While Davis and Bacot were very good, Jae’Lyn Withers had the best game of his Tar Heel career with 16 points off the bench. He also pulled down 10 boards. Withers playing 21 valuable minutes is crucial with the quick turnaround in tournament play. Cormac Ryan also finished in double figures with 13 points. Harrison Ingram was right there with nine points as well.

Carolina had a 40-28 advantage at halftime, but they poured in 50 points in the final 20 minutes of the game to make the win much more comfortable. Davis, in particular, scored 17 of his points in the second half.

As good as the Heels looked at times, the way a #1 seed should in their first game, there are definitely things they’ll want to clean up in a hurry. Particularly, it was a bit of a rough game for Elliot Cadeau, who did not score and had four of the team’s nine turnovers. Seeing Cadeau struggle a bit in his first March Madness action isn’t completely shocking as a freshman, but better teams will not afford you the same amount of mistakes that early games against lower seeds might. There is not a lot of time to straighten out the kinks, but hopefully Cadeau looks more comfortable in the next one.

UNC advances to face Michigan State on Saturday in Charlotte with a Sweet Sixteen berth on the line.