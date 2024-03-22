UNC Baseball: Recap and Weekend of 3/22

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to bounce back after a tough series loss to Miami last weekend. Georgia Tech travels to Chapel Hill seeking to keep their undefeated conference record alive.

Below is the home schedule versus the Yellow Jackets:

UNC Baseball Upcoming Schedule Date Time Opponent Date Time Opponent 3/22/2024 11:30 AM vs. Georgia Tech 3/23/2024 2:00 PM vs. Georgia Tech 3/24/2024 12:00 PM vs. Georgia Tech

With the 2-1 series loss to Miami, UNC tumbled in the rankings.

D1Baseball.com: 20 (-5)

Baseball America: 23 (-9)

NCBWA: 17 (-6)

USA Today Coaches Poll: 17 (-4)

Perfect Game: 22 (-6)

In midweek action, Vance Honeycutt’s RBI double in the bottom of the first was all that Carolina would need in Tuesday night’s game versus UNCW.

Parks Harber’s RBI single later in the inning would be the first in a team-leading three RBI day.

In the second, Gavin Gallaher started the scoring with a RBI single to left. Later, with the bases loaded, Honeycutt and Alberto Osuna walked on consecutive plate appearances to add a couple of runs.

Honeycutt plated UNC’s sixth run on an error, and in the next inning, Harber drove in two off a single to center.

In the fourth, Casey Cook plated the final two earned runs of the game off a single to left-center, and the final tally of the game scored on a error.

The story of Tuesday was not just the offense, though. Freshman Olin Johnson earned the start, and the righty made the most of his fourth collegiate appearance on the mound.

Johnson allowed no runs, two hits, and one walk through four innings of work. He struck out four of the 13 batters he faced.

Connor Bovair provided 2.1 innings of relief, with Kyle Percival and Will Simmons adding some late-game work.

Carolina won 11-0 in a seven-inning, run-ruled game.

Carolina’s 20-game home winning streak is on the line against a Georgia Tech (16-4, 3-0) team that has turned heads so far this season.

GT has rattled off eight straight wins since a three-game losing streak in early March. Last weekend, the Yellow Jackets swept a ranked NC State team. That sweep garnered national attention for Georgia Tech, and they have now found themselves receiving votes in the polls.

The Yellow Jackets rank sixth in team pitching and seventh in team batting, one spot behind Carolina in each metric.

The big name for Georgia Tech is freshman outfielder Drew Burress. He leads the ACC with 13 home runs and ranks third with 34 RBIs. NC State transfer Payton Green leads the team in batting average (.380), and is second behind Burress in home runs (6).

Carson Ballard is Georgia Tech’s ace. With four starts and 24 innings of work, the redshirt freshman righty is second in the ACC with a 1.50 ERA and ranks ninth with a .209 opposing batting average.

Ballard has allowed just eight runs and 18 hits this season.

Below are the individual leaders for UNC:

Batting (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .421 - Gavin Gallaher (6th in ACC)

Slugging percentage: .744 - Alberto Osuna

Home runs: 6 - Vance Honeycutt and Alberto Osuna

RBI: 35 - Casey Cook (T-1st in ACC)

Hits: 36 - Casey Cook (4th in ACC)

Runs: 29 - Vance Honeycutt (T-4th in ACC)

On-base percentage: .486 - Casey Cook

Stolen bases: 12 - Vance Honeycutt (4th in ACC)

Pitching (minimum 1 IP/G):