UNC vs. Wagner: Player of the Game - Jae’Lyn Withers

Despite the 90-62 final score, this was not the cleanest 1-16 game that North Carolina’s ever had. Thanks in part to nine turnovers, several of which came in the first half, the Seahawks were able to be pesky for a while.

While UNC still spent the vast majority of the game in control, they did spend a lot of time looking like they were just going through the motions a bit. At times, it seemed like they needed a shot of energy, and Jae’lyn Withers did a pretty good job of providing that.

While Withers didn’t dominate any single aspect of the game for Carolina, he was pretty good across the board. He finished with 16 points on 5-7 shooting, 10 rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

In the first half especially, he was seemingly everywhere on the floor. With a little more than 14 minutes left in the first half, UNC led by just two as Wagner was capitalizing on Tar Heel miscues. Over a six minute stretch, Withers either scored or assisted on 12 of UNC’s 17 points, as they extended out that lead, and were never in any real danger after that. Withers’ day also featured a number of highlight plays, as he helped UNC avoid any real worries of adding to the 16 over 1 seed history. Besides that, it was a nice little homecoming for him, as Carolina are in his hometown of Charlotte this weekend.

Besides Withers, Armando Bacot also had a big day. As you might expect against a team where UNC had both a talent and size advantage, he was generally able to feast. Bacot finished with 20 points, 15 rebounds, an assist, a block, and a steal, as he got to his customary double-double in the first half. Five of his rebounds also came on the offensive end of the floor, keeping several possessions alive and helping get the Heels a bunch of second chance points.

Semi-quietly, RJ Davis ended up finished the game as Carolina’s leading scorer. He ended up with 22 points on 8-13 shooting and 4-7 from three. Part of the reason is that 16 of his points came in the second half, when UNC were mostly in control and just trying to extend the lead and put away the game.

This win over Wagner wasn’t quite the “immediately stomp out your opponent and cruise” victory that you might’ve hoped for at this stage of the season. The Seahawks made the Heels work at points, and there’s only going to be more work to do from here. Next up is Michigan State tomorrow.