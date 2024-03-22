Three Things Learned: UNC vs. Wagner

North Carolina rolled over No. 16 seed Wagner on Thursday afternoon to advance in the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels are set up for a date with Michigan State on Saturday after the Spartans handled business against Mississippi State. It was a little too close for too long against the Seahawks, just leading by twelve at the ten-minute mark, but North Carolina eventually pulled away and left no doubt. The result was never truly in question, but there were some notable takeaways even in such a lopsided contest.

Here are three things learned from the Tar Heels win:

ArMarchdo Bacot?

Was that a stretch? Possibly. Sorry.

We’ve seen Armando play some of his best basketball in the month of March throughout his career, and today was no different. The senior big man had a double-double in the first half, and while there was a significant size advantage, it was an impressive performance. We are slowly but surely learning what the crucial keys to a deep run are for this team. A 20-point and 15-rebound game from Armando should fall neatly into that category.

If the Tar Heels want to play into April, they must be able to respond to when the front court gets tested. Seeing one of the vintage ‘run through Bacot’ games as early as the first round was refreshing. He’s the heart and soul of this team, even when it may not be as visible, and I loved the enthusiasm he played with today.

Jae’Lyn Withers is a spark plug.

We’ve all been impressed at Jae’Lyn’s athleticism and bounce at one time or another this season. He can jump out of the gym and make some acrobatic plays that I’m not sure anyone else on the roster could. It hasn’t always all come together, though. As of late, Withers has gone from a rotational role player to a key contributor, the benefits of which were in full force today. His 16 points and 10 boards off the bench were crucial in the outcome, but also promising for the possibilities ahead.

He gives me extreme Nassir Little vibes in the sense of coming off the bench, making a ridiculous play, and turning the tide of a game.

The Tar Heels have to be sharper.

Even though it was a near thirty-point victory for North Carolina on Thursday, it was still a little too sloppy. First of all, Michigan State will give the Tar Heels all they can handle in the Round of 32. Don’t be fooled by the record and losses of the Spartans. They aren’t anything to take lightly. The turnovers and quick possessions will come back to bite the Heels if they aren’t careful on Saturday, and attention to detail will be crucial.

Elliot Cadeau and Harrison Ingram haven’t been super sharp in the last handful of games. Simply put, it isn’t good enough to advance. There have been way too many turnovers and inefficient possessions in games where the margin of error is getting slimmer. It has to get better, and in a hurry, because matchups like Michigan State and beyond will capitalize on those mistakes and leave the Tar Heels going home.